PGA Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Sunday

If Brooks Koepka is not the winner of the PGA Championship come the end of Sunday's play, it will have been a dramatic day.

The defending champion has a seven-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard after three days of the year's second major.

His closest competitors are Harold Varner III, Luke List, Jazz Janewattananond and Dustin Johnson on five under.

Here is what the leaderboard looked like at the end of Saturday's play:

In normal circumstances, the presence of world No. 1 Johnson in a tie for second place ahead of the final round would be a major concern for the leader.

However, Koepka's lead is so wide that only one of the most remarkable collapses in major history can open the door for any of the American's competition.

And Koepka does not look ready to let anyone threaten his triumph.

He followed his 63 on Thursday and 65 on Friday with a less spectacular but perfectly adequate 70 on Saturday.

There is little doubt in Koepka's mind that he will win his fourth major on Sunday:

The 29-year-old's recent form in majors has been remarkable.

He triumphed at the PGA and U.S. Open last year and finished in a tie for 39th at the Open, before tying for second behind Tiger Woods at the Masters in April.

And his crushing dominance over the field this week has drawn legitimate comparisons with Woods:

Every other player in the field is effectively playing for second place on Sunday.

It should be an entertaining battle. Johnson looks well set for a second consecutive major runners-up spot, but he has high-profile competition in Hideki Matsuyama is at four under, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth at three under and Rickie Fowler at one under.

A group of that kind of quality would usually be going for the title. But on Sunday, they will merely be also-rans in Koepka's victory lap.