Italian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Dominates Novak Djokovic to Win Final

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMay 19, 2019

ROME, ITALY - MAY 19: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's final during day eight of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal successfully retained his Italian Open title on Sunday by beating top seed Novak Djokovic in three sets in Rome.

The Spaniard powered through the first set in just 38 minutes, handing the world No. 1 a bagel for the first time in 142 sets between the two players:

Djokovic rallied in the second set and took his chances when they came to clinch it 6-4 and force the decider.

However, Nadal gained an early break at the start of that set, leading an angry Djokovic to smash his racket into the clay in frustration.

Nadal did not look back from that point, breaking twice more to win the third set 6-1 and clinch a record ninth Italian Open title.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

