Jaylon Smith Is the Dallas Cowboys Star the NFL Should Fear

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Jaylon Smith once served as a cautionary tale. Now, he's the NFL's version of a phoenix rising from the ashes ready to reclaim his elite status. The linebacker is well on his way to becoming the Dallas Cowboys' defensive leader and a leaguewide superstar.

Three years ago, the Cowboys took a chance on Smith after he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. Smith still declared early for the draft even though he had to rebuild his body and deal with nerve damage.

All the while, Smith never doubted himself.

"Basically, I want everyone to know I'm OK," Smith told Bleacher Report three months after the injury. "This injury is a minor setback that comes before a major comeback. I will be 100 percent again. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

"I'm the best player in the draft."

Smith undoubtedly displayed top-five draft potential before the injury, and the Cowboys selected him 34th overall. Smith redshirted during his first professional season. The linebacker started six games in 2017 before becoming a full-time starter in 2018.

Fast forward to today. With a full year as the Cowboys' starting middle linebacker under his belt, Smith is prepared to show the world the type of player he seems destined to become.

The trend toward stardom began with one play. Two days before Christmas, Smith showed he no longer had a hitch in his giddy-up with a 69-yard scoop-and-score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think up until that play, a day didn't pass when I wasn't asked about my knee," Smith said, per the South Bend Tribune's Eric Hansen. "After that, it dimmed down. People got to see I could run.