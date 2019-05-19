MotoGP Grand Prix of France 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Earns 3rd Win of Season

David Vincent/Associated Press

Marc Marquez won his third race of the season on Sunday at the MotoGP Grand Prix of France at Le Mans.

The Spaniard topped the podium ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.

The victory extended his lead in the riders' standings to eight points, while Dovizioso overtook Alex Rins into second after the Suzuki rider finished 10th.

Here's the finish order from the race:

There was drama before the race even began, when Karel Abraham and Joan Mir went down in the warm-up lap:

Abraham's day soon got worse, as he was hit with a black flag for leaving the pit lane after Marquez completed his first lap.

Marquez started the race on pole, but he found himself usurped by Jack Miller on Lap 5 when the Australian dove inside him at Turn 3:

As the pair traded the lead back and forth, their duel allowed Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi to catch up and briefly make it a four-way battle.

Marquez showed his class to pull away from his rivals, though, setting what was then the fastest lap of the race in the process.

Further back, Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales had their races cut short when they crashed out:

As Marquez powered on unchallenged to victory, Dovizioso capitalised when Miller ran wide at T7.

The Italian then managed to hold off compatriot and Ducati team-mate Petrucci in a hard-fought battle for second.