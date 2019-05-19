Deontay Wilder Promises Anthony Joshua Fight, Tyson Fury Rematch Will Happen

Anthony Geathers/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder said he will fight Anthony Joshua and face Tyson Fury in a rematch following his first-round knockout win against Dominic Breazeale on Saturday.

Per the Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham, he said:

"I understand what Tyson Fury did. When you get dropped on the canvas like that and you don't know how you got down there or how you got up, I understand you have to get yourself back together.

"That's what he did. But that fight will happen. The rematch will happen. Like all these other big fights are going to happen.

"I know a lot of people want to know when the Joshua fight is going to happen. The great thing is all these fights are in discussion. No doors are closed."

Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title in just 137 seconds at the Barclays Center in New York.

The Bronze Bomber quickly had his opponent up against the ropes, and shortly after the challenger had battled his way out of the corner, Wilder sent Breazeale to the mat with a devastating right hand:

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole was in awe:

The win took Wilder's record to 41-0-1. His only failure to win a fight came in his previous bout, when he faced Fury last December.

The pair fought to a thrilling split-decision draw. Wilder looked to have won it when he floored the Englishman in the final round, but Fury dramatically hauled himself off the canvas to continue to the final bell:

Fury (27-0-1) had outclassed and out-landed him for much of the contest courtesy of his superior boxing skill and was heading for a likely win on the scorecards, but such is the power Wilder can pack behind his punches, it very nearly went the American's way.

ESPN's Steve Kim suggested it could be a similar scenario if he faces WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Joshua:

A rematch with Fury, the man who has come closest to inflicting a first defeat on Wilder, would hold enormous appeal.

Likewise, seeing Joshua (22-0) put everything on the line against perhaps the the biggest threat to his belts—aside from Fury—is a huge box-office draw.

Joshua will fight Andy Ruiz on June 1, while Fury will face Tom Schwarz two weeks later.

Barring a surprise upset in either bout, fans will then be hoping one of the two fight Wilder or face off against one another next.