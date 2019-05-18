PGA Championship 2019 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Sunday Schedule

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka has continued to devastate his competition in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday at Bethpage State Park's Black Course on Long Island, New York.

Going into the final round on Sunday, Koepka has maintained a seven-stroke lead, making it all but impossible to catch up to him. The West Palm Beach, Florida, native would have to have an off day and shoot above par, which seems unlikely, to fall out of his No. 1 spot and lose the PGA Championship title.

Four players are tied for second place at five below par on the tournament, including Dustin Johnson. The American has shown that he can shoot a 64 or 65; however, he would have to have one of the best 18 holes of his career and bank on Koepka shooting above par to be able to overtake the front-runner.

While this could happen, it's seemingly unlikely— as Koepka holds the largest 54-hole lead in PGA Championship history.

Golfers will tee off starting at 7:35 a.m. ET and will tee off every 10 minutes. The golfers with the lowest score in round three—David Lipsky and Rich Beem—will tee off first, with Koepka and Harold Varner III—the top two golfers—teeing off last at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the tee times for the top golfers—which includes everyone who golfed in Round 3—and some predictions for Sunday's fourth and final round.

Tee times for PGA Championship Leaders (All Times Eastern)

1:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Erik Van Rooyen

1:55 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:05 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m.: Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

2:35 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III

The tee times for the full field of golfers can be found here.

The PGA Championship can be live-streamed on PGA.com from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. In terms of TV, TNT will cover it from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, and CBS will pick up coverage at 2 p.m. ET through around 7 p.m. ET.

Predictions

Koepka has all but run away with the title for the PGA Championship, and it doesn't seem as if anyone will be able to catch up.

"You look at second-place money and second-place points and you go from there," Xander Schauffele—who is tied for eighth place at three under par—said, per Dan Kilbridge of Golfweek. "It's a weird week because you never feel like you're gaining any momentum or anything, because every time you look up you're still 10-12 shots back. So it's kind of boring to be completely honest."

If Koepka is able to hold on to his lead Sunday, he will reach four major wins in his last eight tries—a feat that has fans thinking about Tiger Woods in his prime.

The group that is tied for second behind Koepka at five under on the weekend is Varner, Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List and Dustin Johnson. All four have played phenomenally on a very tough Bethpage course—a course known for how brutal it is to play on.

However, they would need a miracle to have a chance at overtaking Koepka. With the way he's golfing, it seems unlikely he will falter enough to allow one of the golfers tied for second to overtake his seven-stroke lead.

"The first thing that comes to mind is I think it's great for golf," Varner said, per Kilbridge. "If you don't go to sleep and think, man, this makes me want to work harder, if I can be that good, then I don't know why you're playing. You can't sit there and just weep and be like, he's so much better. I think that's going to push you. It almost pisses me off. That's what I think."

Fans have also taken a liking to Koepka despite him playing so well there's not much of a competition left.

"I like Brooks—he's all about business," said Jeff Cereghino, a 39-year-old golf fan, according to Jeff Ritter of Golf.com. "He's like the Ivan Drago of golf. He beat Apollo yesterday, and today he's playing Rocky."

Koepka seems likely to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy over his head on Sunday evening—making him the back-to-back winner after winning the PGA Championship in 2018—joining the ranks of Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy.