PGA Championship 2019: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

The final round of the 2019 PGA Championship is expected to be a coronation of Brooks Koepka as a dominant major tournament champion.

Koepka, who has won three of the last eight majors, enters Sunday's play at Bethpage Black with a seven-shot lead.

The lead built up by the defending PGA champion feels nothing but insurmountable given the way he has played through 54 holes.

A majority of the top golfers on the course are expected to play for second place, unless something unexpected happens with Koepka.

PGA Championship Sunday Schedule

TV: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET), CBS (2-7 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: PGA.com (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET), CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app (2-7 p.m. ET) Featured group and hole coverage on PGA.com (11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)

Fourth Round Tee Times

The full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Notable Tee Times

1:35 p.m. ET: Sung Kang, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Erik van Rooyen

1:55 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:05 p.m. ET: Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele

2:15 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2:25 p.m. ET: Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List

2:35 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III

Predictions

Koepka Wins By At Least 5 Strokes

The biggest question entering Sunday's round at Bethpage Black is not whether or not Koepka will win, but by how many strokes he will win by.

Koepka has a seven-shot lead over four golfers, including playing partner Harold Varner III and 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson.

All nine of the major winners who have had a seven-shot lead or better after 54 holes have gone on to win that tournament, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Koepka played so well in the first two rounds that the players beneath him on the leaderboard were unable to take advantage of him shooting a third-round 70.

Although he has a sizable advantage, Koepka is still focused on a strong start Sunday, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.



“It doesn’t really matter. I’m just trying to play good golf,” Koepka said. “If I can get off to a good start tomorrow, these first six holes are very scorable. I feel like if you can get 1 or 2 under after six, you’re in a good spot.”

Even if Koepka slips up on a few holes, he is still so far in front that some of the players see the lead as insurmountable, as Matt Wallace noted to CBS Sports' Kyle Porter:

The third-round 70 is likely going to drive Koepka to get out to a fast start and establish his dominance once again. On the first five holes, Koepka has eight birdies and seven pars.

In fact, Koepka has one bogey on the front nine all week, and if he plays those holes in a similar fashion, the tournament could be officially over by the time he makes the turn.

The only place on the course where Koepka could slip up is the 10th hole, where he has recorded a bogey in each of the last two rounds.

But since that is the only hole in which he has shown a bit of weakness, we think Koepka will control the course Sunday and end up winning by at least five strokes.

Scott Emerges From Pack Of Contenders To Take 2nd

The list of possible second-place finishers contains a few major winners and a good amount of golfers aiming for their best-ever Grand Slam finishes.

Experience usually shines through on the final day of majors, and that will not change Sunday, as Adam Scott bounces back from a third-round 72 to follow Koepka on the leaderboard.

After recording three bogeys on the front nine Saturday, Scott put together a solid back nine with seven pars, one birdie and one bogey.

Because he starts Sunday at three-under, Scott will be in the fifth-to-last group with Patrick Cantlay and should not receive much of the spotlight with the focus on Koepka and Johnson.

Scott proved during the second round that he has what it takes to conquer Bethpage Black, as he moved up the leaderboard with a six-under 64.

A year ago at the PGA Championship, Scott carded a final-round 67 to take third behind Koepka.

If you subscribe to the thought process that experience is a major factor during the final round of a major, Johnson has to be considered alongside Scott to take second.

Since winning the 2016 U.S. Open, Johnson has three top-10 major finishes, including third at the 2018 U.S. Open and a tie for second at The Masters in April.

