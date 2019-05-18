Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked, Drop-Kicked at Event in South Africa

Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked, Drop-Kicked at Event in South AfricaMay 18, 2019
Former California governor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a fan at the Arnold Classic Africa this weekend.
As The Governator was taking a Snapchat video at a gymnastics competition, a male fan came out of nowhere to drop-kick the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger in the back:
Arnold @Schwarzenegger
And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way... block or charge? https://t.co/TEmFRCZPEA
While the kick was enough to push him into the crowd of people he was interacting with, Schwarzenegger stayed on his feet. Meanwhile, security quickly grabbed the attacker.
Schwarzenegger later took to social media to let everyone know he was fine:
Arnold @Schwarzenegger
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.
According to the event's Twitter account, the fan was turned over to law enforcement. Schwarzenegger does not intend to press charges.
