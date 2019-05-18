Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked, Drop-Kicked at Event in South Africa

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Former California governor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a fan at the Arnold Classic Africa this weekend.

As The Governator was taking a Snapchat video at a gymnastics competition, a male fan came out of nowhere to drop-kick the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger in the back:

While the kick was enough to push him into the crowd of people he was interacting with, Schwarzenegger stayed on his feet. Meanwhile, security quickly grabbed the attacker.

Schwarzenegger later took to social media to let everyone know he was fine:

According to the event's Twitter account, the fan was turned over to law enforcement. Schwarzenegger does not intend to press charges.