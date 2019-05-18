Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked, Drop-Kicked at Event in South Africa

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

US actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during the opening of the fitness and bodybuilding Arnold Classic Brazil event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. - The annual multi-disciplinary sports competition is named after Austrian-American actor, politician and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Former California governor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked by a fan at the Arnold Classic Africa this weekend.

As The Governator was taking a Snapchat video at a gymnastics competition, a male fan came out of nowhere to drop-kick the 71-year-old Schwarzenegger in the back:

While the kick was enough to push him into the crowd of people he was interacting with, Schwarzenegger stayed on his feet. Meanwhile, security quickly grabbed the attacker.

Schwarzenegger later took to social media to let everyone know he was fine:

According to the event's Twitter account, the fan was turned over to law enforcement. Schwarzenegger does not intend to press charges.

