NASCAR Monster Open 2019 Results: Kyle Larson Wins, Advances to All-Star Race

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Open Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Larson may not have qualified for the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race outright, but he'll be headed to the signature event after winning the NASCAR Monster Open on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He'll be joined by William Byron and Bubba Wallace, who won the first and second stages, respectively. Alex Bowman will also participate in the All-Star festivities after winning the fan vote.

Byron's opening-stage win was tight, as he and Wallace battled in overtime after a yellow took the stage to 27 laps, rather than the scheduled 20.

Wallace was not to be deterred, however, besting Daniel Suarez in a two-lap overtime session in the second stage to earn his place in the All-Star race.

For Wallace, it was an emotional moment:

With both Byron and Wallace done for the day after their stage wins, Larson was primed to take the race. He surpassed Ty Dillon with five laps remaining and never looked back.

Drivers automatically qualified for Saturday night's All-Star race by winning points races throughout the 2018 or 2019 seasons, though four spots in the race were still open coming into Saturday evening. With those now decided after the NASCAR Monster Open, all eyes in the racing world turn to the All-Star race to be held shortly.

And Larson will be looking to make it two races in a row, with a $1 million grand prize hanging in the balance.

