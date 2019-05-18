NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 Results: Kyle Larson Takes 1st to Win $1 Million Prize

NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 Results: Kyle Larson Takes 1st to Win $1 Million PrizeMay 19, 2019
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Kyle Larson won NASCAR's Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
He topped Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to earn the big payday.
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
KYLE LARSON WINS THE ALL-STAR RACE AND $1M! @CocaColaRacing | #OrangeVanilla https://t.co/eaeE1PDc1k
Busch won the first stage, Harvick won the second stage and Joey Logano took home the third. But it was Larson who came away with the night's huge prize.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NBA's Toughest Contract Decisions