NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 Results: Kyle Larson Takes 1st to Win $1 Million Prize

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, during driver introductions before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Kyle Larson won NASCAR's Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday evening at Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

He topped Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to earn the big payday.

Busch won the first stage, Harvick won the second stage and Joey Logano took home the third. But it was Larson who came away with the night's huge prize.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

