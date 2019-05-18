Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 8

Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 8May 19, 2019
The third week of Phase 2 in the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League was absolutely lit, and when the dust settled, a new leader emerged atop the leaderboard.
Phase 1 winners Tempo Storm moved atop the leaderboard once again with a strong showing Saturday night, while Lazarus moved into second after a wild final game on the day.
Here are the updated rankings:
Phase 2 Prize Money
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Tempo Storm won the first game on the day, and a bit of luck aided them. The circle continued to favor the bunker position they took, allowing them to remain in a strong position while other teams were whittled down. Tempo Storm still finished the game with eight kills, taking care of mop-up duty late in the round and handling a game they had to win given their good fortune.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@Tempo_Storm start things off with an 8 kill chicken dinner in the first match of the day! 📺Tune-in: https://t.co/kZahEZ0VEv #PUBG #NPL https://t.co/8nOazuMmf6
SpaceStation Gaming took the second round, surviving an exciting final showdown atop a hill and ridgeline that featured several teams battling one another. SpaceStation Gaming came away with the victory, however.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@SpacestationGG find themselves 9 kills to earn a chicken dinner in match 2! 📺 Tune-in: https://t.co/kZahEZ0VEv #PUBG #NPL https://t.co/8auVmtmlJq
Tempo Storm was in the running to win the evening's third game, finding themselves in a battle against Ghost Gaming at the end of the round. But Ghost Gaming brought the superior positioning and a one-man advantage into the final fight, preventing Tempo Storm from taking a second win.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@GhostGaming pick up 11 kills and a Chicken Dinner in match 3! 👻 📺Tune-in: https://t.co/kZahEZ0VEv #PUBG #NPL https://t.co/DuMEVRci1f
And then there was the final game, which featured pure chaos that included an epic battle for a gas station involving multiple teams all battling one another. It was one of the wildest rounds in the history of the NPL, and when the dust settled, Lazarus took the win.
The only downside to the round was the lack of punches thrown at the end:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@Lazarus come out with the 1v1 to take home the final match of the day with a 6 kill Chicken Dinner! 📺Tune-in tomorrow at 2 PM PST: https://t.co/kZahEZ0VEv #PUBG #NPL https://t.co/uBy30lz5Cm
PUBG may be a tactical, patient game at its core, but the fourth game Saturday night was a reminder of just how exciting the game can be when chaos erupts.
NPL play will resume Sunday evening at 5:15 p.m. ET.
EA 'Very Interested' in Reviving NCAA Football If NLI Rules Change