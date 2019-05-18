Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 8

David J. Becker/Getty Images

The third week of Phase 2 in the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League was absolutely lit, and when the dust settled, a new leader emerged atop the leaderboard.

Phase 1 winners Tempo Storm moved atop the leaderboard once again with a strong showing Saturday night, while Lazarus moved into second after a wild final game on the day.

Here are the updated rankings:

Phase 2 Prize Money

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Tempo Storm won the first game on the day, and a bit of luck aided them. The circle continued to favor the bunker position they took, allowing them to remain in a strong position while other teams were whittled down. Tempo Storm still finished the game with eight kills, taking care of mop-up duty late in the round and handling a game they had to win given their good fortune.

SpaceStation Gaming took the second round, surviving an exciting final showdown atop a hill and ridgeline that featured several teams battling one another. SpaceStation Gaming came away with the victory, however.

Tempo Storm was in the running to win the evening's third game, finding themselves in a battle against Ghost Gaming at the end of the round. But Ghost Gaming brought the superior positioning and a one-man advantage into the final fight, preventing Tempo Storm from taking a second win.

And then there was the final game, which featured pure chaos that included an epic battle for a gas station involving multiple teams all battling one another. It was one of the wildest rounds in the history of the NPL, and when the dust settled, Lazarus took the win.

The only downside to the round was the lack of punches thrown at the end:

PUBG may be a tactical, patient game at its core, but the fourth game Saturday night was a reminder of just how exciting the game can be when chaos erupts.

NPL play will resume Sunday evening at 5:15 p.m. ET.