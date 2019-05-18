Look: Dolphins Unveil Throwback Uniforms to Be Worn vs. Patriots in Week 2

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins revealed throwback uniforms Saturday that will be worn during the team's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

The uniforms will feature white jerseys and a vintage helmet logo that the Dolphins sported during their glory days, including their back-to-back Super Bowl wins during the 1972 and 1973 seasons:

Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel announced that the uniforms will be worn Sept. 15 when Miami hosts New England at Hard Rock Stadium.

Garfinkel also noted that Sept. 15 will be legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino's 58th birthday.

When the Dolphins shocked the Patriots at home last season, they wore throwback uniforms that featured their signature aqua green jerseys.

In that game, Miami won 34-33 on a miraculous final play of the game that saw running back Kenyan Drake score with no time remaining after multiple laterals.

The Dolphins will look to produce a repeat of that upset in throwbacks this time around.

Miami is hoping to bounce back from a 7-9 2018 season, and former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores will lead the way as the Dolphins' new head coach when they host New England.