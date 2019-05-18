Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: United States, Canada Win on Saturday

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Russia remained undefeated at the 2019 World Hockey Championship in Slovakia on Saturday, while both the United States and Canada were victorious as well.

In the best and most significant game of the day, Sweden beat Switzerland 4-3 to create a three-way tie with Switzerland and the Czech Republic for second place in Group B behind Russia.

Here is a rundown of the final scores for all six games played Saturday in Slovakia, along with a recap of how each contest played out.

May 18 Results

Group A: United States 7, Denmark 1

Group B: Russia 3, Latvia 1

Group A: Canada 8, Germany 1

Group B: Norway 7, Italy 1

Group A: Slovakia 7, Great Britain 1

Group B: Sweden 4, Switzerland 3

USA 7, Denmark 1

Team USA kicked off play at the World Hockey Championship on Saturday with a big 7-1 win over Denmark, marking its fourth consecutive victory since losing to host Slovakia.

The Americans jumped all over Denmark in the first period with four unanswered goals from the midway point of the period on.

Denmark finally got on the board with a goal from Nick Olesen in the second period, but Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat replenished the four-goal advantage with his second tally of the game from Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin made it 6-1 later in the second period, and Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel put an exclamation point on the victory with his first goal of the tournament in the third.

Eichel finished with a goal and an assist, while Kane recorded three assists. DeBrincat registered two goals and one assist, giving him six goals and two assists in the tournament.

The dominant win over Denmark was no small feat for Team USA since the Danes previously lost to Finland by two and Germany by one.

While games against Germany and Canada remain, the Americans are fairly comfortably in position to reach the quarterfinals currently.

Russia 3, Latvia 1

Russia overcame a 1-0 deficit through one period to beat Latvia 3-1 and remain undefeated with a perfect 5-0-0-0 record at the World Hockey Championship on Saturday.

Latvia shocked the Russians when Oskars Cibulskis scored midway through the opening period to give Latvia a 1-0 lead that would last until the early stages of the second frame.

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov tied it just 27 seconds into the second, while Nikita Gusev gave Russia the lead just over three minutes later.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward and presumptive 2018-19 Hart Memorial Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov gave Russia the insurance marker it needed later in the period, and the Russians held on to the 3-1 margin to score another win.

The game was as close as the score would indicate since Russia only out-shot Latvia 33-27 in the game after thoroughly dominating in most of its previous games.

Despite not yet getting the likes of Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin going in the tournament thus far, Russia is still undefeated, and it has a good chance to seize the No. 1 seed in Group B.

The Russians still have two tough group games remaining, though, against Switzerland and Sweden.

Canada 8, Germany 1

Germany suffered its first loss at the 2019 World Hockey Championship on Saturday, as Canada dominated from start to finish in an 8-1 rout.

The Canadians were anchored by big performances from Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone and Detroit Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha. Stone scored three of Canada's first four goals in his hat trick effort, while Mantha scored twice in the third period and now has a tournament-leading seven goals.

It was apparent from the early going that Germany was in for a tough day, as Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot scored 2:01 into the game.

Stone added a goal late in the first and scored again in the second before Yasin Ehliz cut the deficit to 3-1 for Germany. Stone scored again less than one minute later, though, and Canada then proceeded to take full control in the third.

Canada peppered Germany in the final frame and scored four goals to produce the final margin of 8-1. Germany was out-shot by a 49-16 margin after picking up wins over Great Britain, Denmark, France and Slovakia previously.

With the win, Canada is now tied with Germany in Group A, as they are both 4-0-0-1 with 12 points. Canada has a shot to win the group with games against Denmark and the United States remaining.

Meanwhile, Germany still has to face Team USA and Finland after having already played the easy part of its schedule.

Norway 7, Italy 1

Norway destroyed Italy 7-1 at the 2019 World Hockey Championship on Saturday, which ensures that it will not be relegated to a lower division next year.

While the game looks one-sided on paper, it wasn't until the third period that Norway truly started to impose its will.

After a goal by Norway's Alexander Reichenberg in the first period, there was not another goal in the game until 1:47 into the third when Matthias Trettenes gave Norway a 2-0 advantage. Italy then cut the lead in half 16 seconds later with a goal from Angelo Miceli.

Following that Italian goal, Norway ripped off five consecutive goals, which helped it improve to 2-0-0-4, while Italy fell to 0-0-0-6.

Norway's only remaining game is against Latvia, which means it could realistically finish with a respectable record of three wins and four losses.

Italy's final group game will come against winless Austria in a game that will decide who gets relegated and knocked out of the World Hockey Championship next year.

Slovakia 7, Great Britain 1

Host Slovakia kept its slim hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Hockey Championship alive Saturday with a 7-1 win over Great Britain.

It took only two minutes for the Slovaks to seize control of the game, as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera scored 2:04 in and Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar added another goal 21 seconds later to make it 2-0.

Mike Hammond scored late in the first for the Brits after a Martin Marincin goal made it 3-0 in favor of Slovakia, but Great Britain never posed a true threat.

Slovakia went on to score three unanswered goals in the second period, and then David Bondra scored late in the third for Slovakia to make it 7-1.



The win helped Slovakia improve to 3-0-0-3, giving it nine points in the tournament with one game to play. The Slovaks are two points behind Team USA, who have two games remaining against Germany and Canada.

That means Slovakia must beat Denmark in its final game of group play and get some help.

Meanwhile, Great Britain has now lost all six of its games, and provided France does not garner more than one point in its next game against Finland, the meeting between Great Britain and France will determine who gets relegated.

Sweden 4, Switzerland 3

Sweden handed Switzerland its first loss of the tournament at the 2019 World Hockey Championship on Saturday thanks to a goal by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to break a 3-3 tie in the third period.

After Gaetan Haas tied the score at 3-3 for Switzerland midway through the final frame, a trailing Ekman-Larsson took a pass from Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and scored what ended up being the game-winner just 1:20 later:

While most of Saturday's games were blowouts, that wasn't the case in the clash between Sweden and Switzerland. No team ever led by more than one goal, and the lead changed on numerous occasions throughout.

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson gave Sweden the 3-2 lead in the second, but Haas tied it for Switzerland in the third before Ekman-Larsson netted the decisive marker.

Nylander was the top performer in the contest for the Swedes with one goal and two assists.

Both Sweden and Switzerland are now 4-0-0-1 in the tournament and have 12 points apiece. They are tied with the Czech Republic and trail Russia by three points.

Sweden has games remaining against Latvia and Russia, while Switzerland has yet to play Russia and the Czech Republic.