Rory McIlroy Shoots Solid 1-Under 69 in 3rd Round at 2019 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy fired his best score of the 2019 PGA Championship with a one-under 69 in Saturday's third round at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

McIlroy, who failed to break par in either of the first two rounds, carded an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys on moving day. It marked just his second sub-70 performance through the first seven rounds of major tournament play in 2019.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman rallied with four birdies over his final six holes Friday to qualify for the weekend after falling to the fringe of the cut line.

"Pride. Just pride," he told reporters afterward. "I don't like missing cuts. It's not something that I'm used to fortunately, and I wanted to be around for the weekend. And at least if you're around for the weekend, you can go out there and maybe shoot a good one tomorrow and at least give yourself half a chance."

McIlroy carried that resurgent play into Saturday by playing his first eight holes in three under par. He couldn't maintain the momentum to make a serious charge up the leaderboard.

The four-time major champion, along with just about everyone else in the field at the season's second major, entered the weekend with virtually no path to the Wanamaker Trophy, though.

Brooks Koepka, who won't tee off his third round until more than an hour after McIlroy walked off the 18th green Saturday afternoon, built a seven-shot advantage through 36 holes. A victory would tie the American with McIlroy at four major titles.

Now the question is whether the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship winner can rediscover the form that made him the sport's premier player earlier in the decade.

McIlroy is fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and has showcased signs of greatness this year. Earlier this season, he finished sixth or better in six consecutive tournaments, which he capped by winning The Players Championship in mid-March.

Stringing together four near-flawless rounds has been elusive for him in the majors lately, though, and that's pretty much what it takes to win on the biggest stages with Koepka on fire, Tiger Woods back in contention and numerous other golfers serving as legitimate threats.

That makes McIlroy's challenge tougher as he seeks his first major title since 2014.

For now, he'll look to finish the tournament on a high note Sunday with another under-par round.