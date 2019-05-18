Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Signing Reportedly Vetoed by Dressing Room

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's players have reportedly told president Josep Maria Bartomeu they do not want Antoine Griezmann to join the club this summer.

According to Sport's Albert Masnou, the squad felt "betrayed" after Griezmann came close to signing for Barca last summer before releasing a documentary announcing his decision to remain with Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman subsequently signed a five-year deal with Los Rojiblancos, but on Tuesday he announced his decision to move on this summer.

Barcelona players' rejection of Griezmann made Sport's cover, per football writer Zach Lowy:

The squad are seemingly in agreement with supporters, who made their feelings on the Frenchman known during Atletico's visit to the Camp Nou in April, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Masnou also noted that two-thirds of the 50,000 fans who responded to a Sport poll did not want the club to sign him.

He's a signing that would come with a number of pros and cons, as football writer Ryan Baldi added:

The forward has contributed 133 goals and 50 assists in 256 appearances for Atletico Madrid. Despite being the team's chief goalscorer and biggest star, he puts in a tremendous amount of work too, covering a great deal of ground defensively.

However, Barca are more in need of a No. 9 who can be an alternative and eventual successor to Luis Suarez, who turned 32 in January.

The Barcelona players are also said to be opposed to his capture for that very reason, as they do not believe he's an addition the squad is in need of this summer.

Should the club pass on him, his record will attract plenty of interest, but his options will be somewhat limited given the resources needed to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and pay his wages.