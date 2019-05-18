Patrick Kane, Jack Eichel Power USA Past Denmark in Dominant 7-1 Win

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The United States cruised to a 7-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday in a Group A game as part of the 2019 IIHF Hockey World Championship at Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia.

Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers opened the scoring for Team USA midway through the first period. Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks), Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes) and Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) also found the net as the U.S. tallied four goals in a 10-minute stretch to blow the game open.

It marked the Americans' fourth straight victory since a tournament-opening loss to the host nation of Slovakia. The team also moved within two points of clinching a berth in the knockout rounds.

Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres) also lit the lamp for the U.S., while DeBrincat added another goal in the second period. The Hawks' Patrick Kane chipped in three assists. New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider made 21 saves to pick up the win.

Nick Olesen scored the only goal for Denmark.

It represented a much-needed bounce-back performance from the American defense, which has come under fire throughout the event. The group allowed four goals in the upset loss to Slovakia and gave up three to a lowly Great Britain squad last time out.

The U.S. features more than enough offensive firepower to challenge for a medal and possibly even its first title in the event since 1960, when the Olympics' tournament also served as the 27th world championship. Defensive play will determine whether the team can live up to that potential, though.

Looking ahead, the United States is back on the ice Sunday to face off with Germany. The Germans head into a game later Saturday against hockey superpower Canada as the only Group A team without a loss.

Denmark returns to action Monday with its own clash against the Canadians.