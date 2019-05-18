NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Conference Live Stream Schedule, Odds, Picks

Elsa/Getty Images

The Western Conference Final continues to go back and forth, setting up for what should be an exciting finish to the series.

The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues have alternated wins through the first four games of the series, with the Blues tying it up at 2 with their 2-1 victory in Friday night's Game 4. That has turned the series into a best-of-three matchup heading back to San Jose for Game 5 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins completed a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday and await the winner of the Sharks-Blues series, which won't end until Tuesday at the earliest.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network (if necessary)

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 7-10

San Jose Sharks 16-5

St. Louis Blues 15-4

Predictions

Neither team has taken the momentum and ran with it during the Western Conference Final. That's going to change in Game 5.

The Blues displayed their resilience with a crucial Game 4 win at home to even the series at two. Now, they're going back on the road, and after winning six of their first eight away games this postseason, they're in a good position to take the lead in the series for the first time.

It took a late comeback for the Sharks to win Game 3, with the game-tying goal scored with just over a minute to go in regulation and before they won it in overtime.

St. Louis bounced back with a strong defensive showing in Game 4, allowing fewer than two goals for the first time in the series. Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington led the way with an impressive 29-save performance.

"I [was] just trying to stay strong and obviously close it out, after last game, especially," Binnington said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "Again, the team did a great job in front of me, battling hard, competing, staying disciplined. Face-offs were huge, and boys were blocking shots everywhere. It's just madness, and you hope for the best and try to close the door."

Now that the Blues have tied the series, they'll take control in Game 5, with the depth in their lineup vital to their chances of progression.

St. Louis has had 18 different players score a goal this postseason, including Ivan Barbashev, whose first goal of the playoffs gave the Blues a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into Friday's Game 4 win.

San Jose is a resilient team, winning seven-game series in each of the first two rounds against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, but St. Louis will show that it's just a bit better. The Blues will win Game 5, then return home to clinch the series in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.