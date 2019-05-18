PGA Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Saturday Updates and Storylines to Watch

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There will be no amazing double pulled off by Tiger Woods in the second major championship of the golf season.

The magic and romance that surfaced in Tiger's remarkable Masters victory last month disappeared in the PGA Championship under the weight of inconsistent shot-making and disappointing putting. After rounds of 72-73 left him at five-over par, Woods failed to make the cut at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, and has left the weekend rounds to a slew of brilliant and talented players.

Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship last summer, appears to be a freight train that can't be stopped. After firing 63-65 in the first two rounds, he is 12 under par, and he has a seven-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott. Here's a link to the PGA Championship scoreboard.

It seems that many of the best golfers in the world are playing for second place. Koepka appears to have a stranglehold on the Wanamaker Trophy that goes to the PGA champion.

Koepka's cumulative two-round score of 128 is the lowest ever recorded in any of the majors, breaking the record of 130 held by Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Brandt Snedeker and Nick Faldo.

Tee Times (All Times ET)

10 a.m.: Haotong Li, Alex Noren

10:10 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell

10:20 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson

10:30 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns

10:50 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel

11 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson

11:10 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa

11:20 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler

11:30 a.m.: Pat Perez, Danny Willett

11:40 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

11:50 a.m.: Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher

Noon: Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

12:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker

12:20 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

12:30 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

12:40 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

1 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

1:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon

1:20 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen

2 p.m.: Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond

2:10 p.m.: Justin Rose, Danny Lee

2:20 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Luke List

2:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft

2:40 p.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

2:50 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka

Koepka explained that the key to his Friday round was his battle level, and not his ball striking. He said he made some mistakes in that area.

"I didn't strike it that good. I was leaking a few to the right," Koepka said, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. "The way I hung in there and battled it, I think that was probably more impressive than [the first round], not having your A-game but still being able to shoot a great score. I was very, very pleased with the way I played [on Friday]."

Woods may not be playing the rest of the weekend, but he analyzed Koepka's game and said that he thought the leader might be able to widen the gap over the rest of the field.

"He's got 9-irons when most of us are hitting 5-irons, 4-irons, and he's putting well," Woods said. "That adds up to a pretty substantial lead, and if he keeps doing what he's doing, there's no reason why he can't build on this lead."

In addition to Spieth and Scott, Dustin Johnson is eight strokes behind, while Justin Rose is nine strokes behind Koepka.

The quality of those chasing Koepka is not in doubt, because they are all elite names. However, the distance they have to make up is just too substantial unless Koepka starts to feel the pressure of leading the major.

Since he already has two U.S. Open titles in addition to the 2018 PGA Championship, it doesn't seem likely that pressure will impact him negatively.

Koepka and Spieth will tee off in the last pairing of the day at 2:50 p.m. ET, while Scott and Daniel Berger will play in the penultimate pairing. Johnson and Kelly Kraft, who got into the tournament when Justin Thomas had to withdraw because of a wrist injury, will tee off at 2:30 p.m.

Koepka appears to have matters well in hand, and if he plays like he did Thursday and Friday, this tournament will be a coronation. However, if there are loose shots on moving day, it may not be the runaway it looks like at the halfway point.