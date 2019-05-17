Video: Charles Barkley Gives $45K to Malcolm Brogdon's Charity for African Well

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo Charles Barkley arrives for the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Barkley was honored in Philadelphia when he received the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award at Temple University on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Malcolm Brogdon collected a Game 2 victory and a hefty financial commitment from NBA legend Charles Barkley on Friday night.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, Brogdon spoke to TNT's Inside the NBA crew. During the interview, Brogdon discussed his involvement in a charity that's focused on building wells in East Africa. On the spot, Barkley told Brogdon he'd foot the bill for a $45,000 water well.

Brogdon teamed up with fellow NBA veterans Justin Anderson, Joe Harris, Garrett Temple and Anthony Tolliver to create Hoops2o last October.

"I saw from a very young age the value of clean water in communities in Africa," he said of the initiative. "I made a promise to myself that once I reached a time and place in my career where I could do more, I would."

Brogdon added he was inspired by Chris Long's Waterboys charity and works alongside the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end. According to the group's website, Waterboys has helped to fund the construction of 59 wells throughout Tanzania.

