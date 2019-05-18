NBA Combine 2019: Biggest Standouts from Day 2 in Chicago

John HealyContributor IMay 18, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: Tacko Fall #89 shoots the ball during Day Two of the 2019 NBA Draft Combine on May 16, 2019 at the Quest MultiSport Complex in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Tom Lynn/NBAE via Getty Images)
Tom Lynn/Getty Images

More than 60 players have attended this year's NBA combine in Chicago with hopes of being drafted in June, and many are taking the opportunity to help boost their stock come draft day.

While much of the NBA world has a pretty good idea how the first three picks will shake out with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, the rest of the draft is a bit of a mystery.

The NBA Draft Combine may not have the glamour of the NFL's version, but it is still a crucial part of the draft process for many teams and prospects.

After two days, here are some players who are standing out at the combine.

           

Tacko Fall, UCF

Tacko Fall flashed his potential on the national stage in March when he nearly led UCF to a second-round upset of Zion Williamson and Duke, but the question remained if he has NBA-caliber talent.

He measured at 7’7” with a wingspan of 8½"—both shattering previous combine recordsand played well in the scrimmage, too, which was highlighted by a block of Tennessee’s Grant Williams by palming the ball out of his hand in mid-air.

He has done enough to make himself draftable:

              

Tremont Waters, LSU

With many younger prospects opting to sit out the second day, it allowed a chance for some of the older guys to shine.

Waters, a 5'11" 21-year-old guard, took full advantage of the opportunity and played well on both sides of the court in the first scrimmage of the day, draining three-pointers and showing plenty of energy and confidence.

SI's Jeremy Woo classified Waters as one of the better guard options in the second round due to his tough defense and ability to find pockets to score, while ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz was also impressed with his versatility:

            

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

The 6'8" forward turned some heads on the first day and continued to impress with his fearless style of play, which included throwing down dunks and going at Fall with no hesitation.

He had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in his second scrimmage, pushing himself on to the radar of teams as a potential second-round pick:

 

Related

    Kawhi, Raptors Hit with Huge Wake-Up Call

    Toronto falls into 0-2 hole vs. Milwaukee

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi, Raptors Hit with Huge Wake-Up Call

    Toronto falls into 0-2 hole vs. Milwaukee

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Brogdon, Mirotic Can Help Bucks Dethrone Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brogdon, Mirotic Can Help Bucks Dethrone Warriors

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MVP Finalists 🏆

    • James Harden • Giannis Antetokounmpo • Paul George

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MVP Finalists 🏆

    • James Harden • Giannis Antetokounmpo • Paul George

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Won't Replace Magic

    Pelinka will continue as GM and report directly to ownership

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Won't Replace Magic

    Pelinka will continue as GM and report directly to ownership

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report