NBA Combine 2019: Biggest Standouts from Day 2 in Chicago

Tom Lynn/Getty Images

More than 60 players have attended this year's NBA combine in Chicago with hopes of being drafted in June, and many are taking the opportunity to help boost their stock come draft day.

While much of the NBA world has a pretty good idea how the first three picks will shake out with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, the rest of the draft is a bit of a mystery.

The NBA Draft Combine may not have the glamour of the NFL's version, but it is still a crucial part of the draft process for many teams and prospects.

After two days, here are some players who are standing out at the combine.

Tacko Fall, UCF

Tacko Fall flashed his potential on the national stage in March when he nearly led UCF to a second-round upset of Zion Williamson and Duke, but the question remained if he has NBA-caliber talent.

He measured at 7’7” with a wingspan of 8½"—both shattering previous combine records—and played well in the scrimmage, too, which was highlighted by a block of Tennessee’s Grant Williams by palming the ball out of his hand in mid-air.

He has done enough to make himself draftable:

Tremont Waters, LSU

With many younger prospects opting to sit out the second day, it allowed a chance for some of the older guys to shine.

Waters, a 5'11" 21-year-old guard, took full advantage of the opportunity and played well on both sides of the court in the first scrimmage of the day, draining three-pointers and showing plenty of energy and confidence.

SI's Jeremy Woo classified Waters as one of the better guard options in the second round due to his tough defense and ability to find pockets to score, while ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz was also impressed with his versatility:

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

The 6'8" forward turned some heads on the first day and continued to impress with his fearless style of play, which included throwing down dunks and going at Fall with no hesitation.

He had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in his second scrimmage, pushing himself on to the radar of teams as a potential second-round pick: