PGA Championship 2019 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

The second round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Long Island, New York has concluded on Friday evening with a clear leader in first place—Brooks Koepka. He leads by seven shots.

The American out of West Palm Beach, Florida finished the second round at 12-under, and has the lowest 36-hole score in PGA Championship history at 128:

The PGA Championship first round began on Thursday—with this being the first time it will take place in may since 1949, according to the PGA Championship official website.

On Saturday, the third round will commence at 11 a.m. ET and should run through around 7 p.m. ET. If you want to keep up with the tournament, TNT will be broadcasting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET and CBS will pick it up from 2-7 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods, who won the 2019 Masters Tournament in dramatic fashion, will be among the golfers to not continue on in the PGA Championship. After shooting 73 on Friday, Woods will miss the cut for the fourth time in his career.

Golfers will tee off starting at 7:50 a.m. ET in pairs and will tee off every 10 minutes. The golfers with the lowest score—Joost Luiten and Lucas Herbert—are teeing off first, with the leaders—Koepka and Jordan Spieth—teeing off last at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at who’s left—with only the top 70 (plus ties) making the cut—and some predictions for Saturday’s round three.

Groups Left On Course

Joost Luiten, Lucas Herbert

Justin Harding, J.T. Poston

David Lipsky, Shane Lowry

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam

J.J. Spaun, Thomas Pieters

Corey Conners, Rob Labritz

Rich Beem, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Adam Long, Ryan Vermeer

Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer

Jason Day, Kevin Tway

Thorbjørn Olesen, Rory Mcllroy

Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau

Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ

Haotong Li, Alex Noren

Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell

Adam Hadwin, Henrik Stenson

Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns

Joel Dahmen, Billy Horschel

Aaron Wise, Marty Jertson

Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa

Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler

Pat Perez, Danny Willett

Lucas Glover, Paul Casey

Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher

Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Molinari

Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker

Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson

Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley

Charles Howell III, Matt Fitzpatrick

Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele

Scott Piercy, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Patrick Cantlay, Bronson Burgoon

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen

Harold Varner III, Erik Van Rooyen

Sung Kang, Jazz Janewattananond

Justin Rose, Danny Lee

Matt Wallace, Luke List

Dustin Johnson, Kelly Kraft

Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka

Predictions

Brooks Koepka Crushes the Competition

Koepka has come out and just devastated the competition in this year’s PGA Championship. He teed off on Saturday at 1:49 p.m. ET alongside Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods.

Koepka shot a 65 in the second round and Molinari shot a 68, guaranteeing both men a round three appearance while Woods was left in the dust. Woods, whose Masters win was called one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, shot a 72 and 73 in rounds one and two, respectively. He is one of the many who will not be competing for money come Saturday morning.

Molinari is tied with 10 players—such as Phil Mickelson—at the 26 spot after getting off to a slow start on Friday by shooting a 72. His 68 performance on Friday has allowed him to move on to round three, but he will need a stellar Saturday performance to be able to get near scoreboard leader.

Koepka, on the other hand, has not had a bad round yet. The Florida native shot a whopping 63 during round one on Thursday, followed by Danny Lee who shot a 64. Koepka came in on Friday second to only Adam Scott, who shot a 64 while Koepka finished at 65. Lee was not able to keep his momentum and fell eight spots after shooting a 74.

Koepka’s monster performance both days has given him a cushioned lead, with Spieth seven shots behind him at 135 after 36 holes. Koepka has the largest 36-hole lead in PGA Championship history with his seven shot lead.

He will be hard to beat in the coming days, with his competition having to bank on him having a really bad day if they want a chance at overtaking him. If Koepka keeps shooting under par, he has a great chance at walking away with the victory.

Golfers Who Have a Shot at Catching Up To Koepka

It’s going to be very difficult to catch up to Koepka. Competitors will have to shoot well under par and hope that Koepka shoots near par in order to have a shot at nearing the current leader.

Some of the golfers who may have a shot are Spieth and Scott, who sit tied in second with 135—seven behind Koepka’s 128.

Spieth moved up seven spots with his 66 round two performance after shooting a 69 in the first 18 holes. The 11-time PGA Tour winner is looking for a PGA Championship win, which is the only major he needs to complete his career Grand Slam.

The American is hard to beat inside 10, as he’s 30 from 31 in the first two rounds. He made six birdie putts on Friday, including one from 39 feet.

“It was a bonus to have the right reads and the right pace and with some of the putts I made today, I don't expect to putt as well as I did today, each and every day. It's just not possible,” he said to pgatour.com.

Scott shocked everyone by bounding up to the top of the leaderboard, tying Spieth for second place. The Australian shot 71 on Thursday and then came away with the day’s best score on Saturday with a 64, which moved him up 39 spots. He’ll need another monstrous day to be able to keep up with Spieth and Koepka.

Another favorite going into the day—Rickie Fowler—may be able to pull of a come from behind victory if he plays the best 18 holes of his career on Saturday, as he sits tied in tenth place with 138. Fowler has two straight top 10s, including a T9 at Augusta.

Last time he played at Bethpage at the 2016 Barclays, he led the first three rounds before ruining his chances at a title after shooting a 74 in the last round. Fowler would be a long shot to win it, but we’ve seen he has what it takes.