PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After Round 2

Brooks Koepka continued his pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory in the 2019 PGA Championship with a five-under 65 in Friday's second round at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Koepka, who carded a bogey-free 63 to take the lead after Round 1, tallied seven birdies and two bogeys Friday to reach 12 under through 36 holes. The tournament's reigning champion will carry a seven-stroke lead into the weekend at the season's second major.

Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are tied for second place at five under. Dustin Johnson (-4), Justin Rose (-3), Rickie Fowler (-2), Hideki Matsuyama (-2) and Louis Oosthuizen (-2) headline the other notable golfers inside the top 10.

Masters champion Tiger Woods (+5) missed the cut by one shot.

