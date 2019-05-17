PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After Round 2

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Tiger Woods of the United States and Brooks Koepka of the United States walk from the 14th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka continued his pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory in the 2019 PGA Championship with a five-under 65 in Friday's second round at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Koepka, who carded a bogey-free 63 to take the lead after Round 1, tallied seven birdies and two bogeys Friday to reach 12 under through 36 holes. The tournament's reigning champion will carry a seven-stroke lead into the weekend at the season's second major.

Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are tied for second place at five under. Dustin Johnson (-4), Justin Rose (-3), Rickie Fowler (-2), Hideki Matsuyama (-2) and Louis Oosthuizen (-2) headline the other notable golfers inside the top 10.

Masters champion Tiger Woods (+5) missed the cut by one shot.

                 

