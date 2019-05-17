PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After Round 2

PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka Takes Commanding 7-Shot Lead After Round 2May 17, 2019
Brooks Koepka continued his pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory in the 2019 PGA Championship with a five-under 65 in Friday's second round at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
Koepka, who carded a bogey-free 63 to take the lead after Round 1, tallied seven birdies and two bogeys Friday to reach 12 under through 36 holes. The tournament's reigning champion will carry a seven-stroke lead into the weekend at the season's second major.
With that birdie, Brooks Koepka sets the 36-hole score record (128) in Major Championship history. #PGAChamp https://t.co/L5Zqr1XXla
Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are tied for second place at five under. Dustin Johnson (-4), Justin Rose (-3), Rickie Fowler (-2), Hideki Matsuyama (-2) and Louis Oosthuizen (-2) headline the other notable golfers inside the top 10.
Masters champion Tiger Woods (+5) missed the cut by one shot.
Live PGA Championship Leaderboard