Video: Watch Colts OL Mark Glowinski Push Stranded Car to Gas Station

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With a fellow motorist in need of some help, Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski was more than willing to take care of business.

On Thursday, the Colts tweeted out a video of the 6'4", 310-pound guard giving a car a push after it had apparently run out of gas:

As the car gained momentum, Glowinski continued to tail it as the driver guided it down the road.

Not your typical offseason workout—but it certainly was helpful.

This is not the first time an Indianapolis player has come to the aid of a stranded motorist this offseason. Last month, linebacker Darius Leonard pulled over to the side of the road to help change a tire for someone who just happened to be his high school biology teacher.