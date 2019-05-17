Look: Tiger Woods Hits Shot Surrounded by Fans with Phones at PGA Championship

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

All eyes—and cellphones—were on Tiger Woods as he looked to bounce back from a rough start at the 2019 PGA Championship on Friday.

After shooting a two-over 72 in Thursday's first round at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, Woods took to the course for the second round on Friday, and Golf Digest managed to snap an amazing photo of the reigning Masters champion:

On the heels of hitting a shot into the heavy rough, Woods entered a sea of fans, and most of them had cellphones in hand so that they could capture a memory of arguably the greatest golfer of all time.

Playing in his first tournament since winning the Masters, Woods was all over the map during the opening round on Thursday, as he carded three birdies, three bogeys, two double-bogeys and one eagle.

Woods entered Friday in need of a solid round to ensure that he would play into the weekend, and he was hovering around the three-over cut line as he prepared to make the turn from the front nine to the back.

Even though Woods is far off the pace set by Brooks Koepka, who shot a seven-under 63 in the first round, it is clear that much of the crowd at Bethpage is there to see Woods.