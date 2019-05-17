Dirk Nowitzki Eats Ice Cream 'Almost Every Day' Since Retiring, Gained 15 Pounds

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 10: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles after the game against the San Antonio Spurs on April 10, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

After 21 years of keeping his body in playing shape, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has spent the early days of retirement enjoying the freedom to eat whatever he wants.

And what he wants is ice cream—a lot of it.

"I've had ice cream almost every day," Nowitzki revealed during an appearance Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan's Ben & Skin. "The last couple days, I've been trying some suits on, and they just don't fit. ... I'm probably already 15 pounds-plus [heavier]."

He added (h/t SportsDay): "It's honestly been one thing after the next. But I'm enjoying it. It's different. Honestly, I have not worked out once since my last game. I'm enjoying not having that pressure of always going to the gym."

The 40-year-old was listed as 7'0" and 245 pounds this past season. It appears his sweet tooth has bumped that weight up a bit.

Nowitzki declined to comment on his basketball future for much of the 2018-19 season, though it had been assumed he would not return in 2019-20. He did not officially announce his retirement until the Mavericks' final home game of the season April 9.

The 14-time All-Star walked away sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 31,560 career points.

Related

    NBA: Iguodala Didn't Foul Dame at End Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA: Iguodala Didn't Foul Dame at End Game 2

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pels Owner Denies AD Trade Rumor

    Benson reportedly suggested she'd trade AD to Lakers over her 'dead body'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pels Owner Denies AD Trade Rumor

    Benson reportedly suggested she'd trade AD to Lakers over her 'dead body'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team as FA Destination

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team as FA Destination

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Rockets Should Trade CP3 to the Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why the Rockets Should Trade CP3 to the Lakers

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report