Jon Rahm Captured on Video Urinating During 2019 PGA Championship

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Day 2 at the 2019 PGA Championship was an all-around rough day for Jon Rahm.

After shooting an even 70 in the opening round on Thursday, Rahm struggled to the tune of seven bogeys on Friday. As if that wasn't bad enough, cameras also caught him relieving himself next to a tree just off the course as Dustin Johnson prepared for a shot.

That's probably something Rahm would have preferred to do in private...not on camera.

Rahm started the day seven strokes back of Brooks Koepka for the lead. However, a five-over 40 on the back nine had him fighting for his tournament life. With a five-over 75 for the round, he finds himself below the projected cut line of three-over as he heads into the clubhouse.

The 24-year-old finished tied for fourth at the 2018 PGA Championship, finishing five strokes back of Koepka.