Mike Conley Trade Rumors: Heat, Mavs, Pacers, Jazz Interested in Grizzlies PG

After winning the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Memphis Grizzlies could engage teams in trade talks for Mike Conley Jr.

Per Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat have been mentioned as having interest in acquiring the 31-year-old.

The Grizzlies were listening to offers for Conley prior to February's trade deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep him for the rest of the season.

Utah tried to acquire Conley on Feb. 7 by offering two draft picks and expiring contracts but was turned down because Memphis wanted Dante Exum in the deal, per The Athletic's Tony Jones (h/t John Martin of 92.9 ESPN).

Deveney noted the Heat's interest stems from team president Pat Riley's long-standing interest in the veteran point guard, but they will have to wait for Goran Dragic to decide if he will opt in to the final year of his contract.

The Pacers have eight players scheduled to hit free agency, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans, Thaddeus Young and Wesley Matthews. Deveney wrote Conley might not fit with Indiana because of his contract and the team's desire to re-sign "some combination" of its free agents.

Dallas appears ready to make a big move in an attempt to open its contention window, especially if Kristaps Porzingis doesn't leave as a restricted free agent. A big three of Porzingis, Conley and Luka Doncic would be intriguing in the Western Conference.

Conley is owed $32.5 million next season and $34.5 million in 2020-21 if his early termination clause isn't exercised, per Spotrac. The 12-year veteran averaged a career high 21.1 points per game last season and is a career 37.5 percent shooter from three-point range.