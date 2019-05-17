PGA Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Friday

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

Some of the best golfers in the world are mounting a challenge against Brooks Koepka atop the PGA Championship leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson turned in terrific second rounds at Bethpage Black to move within a few shots of Koepka, who is out on the course for the afternoon session.

Koepka started the round with a one-shot lead over Danny Lee, who dropped four shots during his second time around the course, and the defending PGA champion currently leads by two strokes.

Spieth In Great Position To Make Weekend Surge

Spieth put himself in the best position to challenge Koepka for the lead by shooting a four-under 66.

Spieth admitted after his round that he is hitting the ball much better than he has in recent weeks and months, per The Action Network's Jason Sobel.

The resurgence of the 25-year-old is a welcome sight, as he is one of the most popular golfers on tour and should not be afraid of going head-to-head with Koepka in the final two rounds because of his previous major-winning experience.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There were some recent signs that Spieth would turn around his major fortunes, as he shot three rounds in the 60s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Spieth now has an opportunity to replicate the strong form from recent major third rounds in an attempt to take the lead Saturday.

At The Masters, Spieth carded a 69 in the third round, but his title quest was doomed by an opening-round 75.

With two rounds in the 60s already on his scorecard, Spieth should be able to parlay the handful of decent Saturday scores from recent majors into a move that puts him at or near the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday.

Unknown Players Lurking Behind Stars On Leaderboard

Unlike The Masters, the PGA Championship leaderboard is littered with a handful of unknown players.

Koepka, Spieth and Johnson are the top contenders, while Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are lurking around the top 10, but other than those familiar faces, a few unknown players will feature in Saturday's final groups.

Even though Lee struggled Friday, he still sits at two-under and could land in the final five or six pairings Saturday depending on how the afternoon session plays out.

Sung Kang and Jazz Janewattananond are also in the clubhouse at two-under and American Bronson Burgoon sits at one-under after a second-round 66.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Daniel Berger is not as much of an unknown as the players mentioned above, but he is not a star either. The 26-year-old, who finished in a tie for sixth at the 2018 U.S. Open, should land in a group with Johnson or Spieth after finishing Friday at four-under.

Some of the other favorites, like Tiger Woods, could make a surge Friday afternoon to add more stars to the leaderboard, but as of right now, a Cinderella story is still capable of developing at Bethpage Black.

