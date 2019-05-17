JJ Watt Donates $10K to Family of Mitch Lundgaard After He Was Shot and Killed

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans star and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt donated $10,000 in memory of Mitch Lundgaard, an Appleton, Wisconsin, firefighter who was shot and killed while responding to a medical emergency on Wednesday.

WFRV's Lily Zhao posted a photo Friday of Watt's donation on a GoFundMe page to support Lundgaard's wife and three children:

The Appleton Fire Department's Facebook page detailed the events that led to Lundgaard's death:

"Yesterday, at approximately 5:30pm, Appleton Police and Fire Personnel, along with Gold Cross ambulance, responded to the 100 block of E. Washington St. to assist a 47-year-old male who was arriving on a bus from out of the area. The initial report stated the male was having a medical emergency. The first responders provided initial medical assistance to the male on the bus. The male eventually left the bus and started walking towards the library. While attending to the male, believed to be from the Wausau area, the incident escalated into shots being fired.

"Firefighter Lundgaard was struck by gunfire along with a female bystander, and an Appleton Police Officer. The police officer was released from the hospital earlier today. The female is in stable condition. The 47-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries."

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, according to Jake Prinsen of the Appleton Post-Crescent.

Watt has been known for his charitable donations during his NFL career and received the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award after raising over $41 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year started the Justin J. Watt Foundation in 2010 to help underserved children.



In July 2018, Watt donated $10,000 to help the family of Cory Barr, a Wisconsin firefighter who was killed after a natural gas leak led to an explosion.

Watt's father, John, is a retired firefighter.