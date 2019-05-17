Jordan Spieth Among Leaders After Strong PGA Championship 2019 2nd Round

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth put himself right in the mix to win the 2019 PGA Championship with a 66 in Friday's second round to drop his 36-hole score to five-under par.

Starting the day tied for ninth place after shooting a 69 in the first round, Spieth opened on the back nine with a 15-foot birdie on his second hole.

After making par on the next three holes, Spieth's round looked like it was going to take a tumble. He hit back-to-back bogeys on No. 15 and 16 to fall back to even-par overall. The Texas native got right back on track with his second birdie of the day on 17.

This season has been a challenge for Spieth, with no top-10 finishes in 12 tournaments to this point. He was even asked about being in a slump on Wednesday:

Depending on how this weekend turns out, that second birdie could be seen as a crucial turning point in Spieth breaking out of his slump. Moving to the front nine led to him making a charge up the leaderboard.



