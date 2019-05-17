Jordan Spieth Among Leaders After Strong PGA Championship 2019 2nd Round

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth put himself right in the mix to win the 2019 PGA Championship with a 66 in Friday's second round to drop his 36-hole score to five-under par. 

Starting the day tied for ninth place after shooting a 69 in the first round, Spieth opened on the back nine with a 15-foot birdie on his second hole.

After making par on the next three holes, Spieth's round looked like it was going to take a tumble. He hit back-to-back bogeys on No. 15 and 16 to fall back to even-par overall. The Texas native got right back on track with his second birdie of the day on 17. 

This season has been a challenge for Spieth, with no top-10 finishes in 12 tournaments to this point. He was even asked about being in a slump on Wednesday:

Depending on how this weekend turns out, that second birdie could be seen as a crucial turning point in Spieth breaking out of his slump. Moving to the front nine led to him making a charge up the leaderboard. 

