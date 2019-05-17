Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: Norway, Slovakia Score Crucial Wins

VLADIMIR SIMICEK/Getty Images

Both Norway and Slovakia picked up much-needed points with victories at the 2019 Hockey World Championship on Friday.

Meanwhile, France (0-4-1, one point) and Austria (0-5-0, zero points) remain in search of their first wins, respectively.

Below is a look at the latest action from pool play.

May 17 Results/Schedule

Group A: Slovakia 6, France 3

Group B: Norway 5, Austria 3

Group A: Finland vs. Great Britain, 2:15 p.m. ET

Group B: Czech Republic vs. Italy, 2:15 p.m. ET

*Standings available on IIHF.com

Slovakia 6, France 3

Slovakia used an all-around team effort to defeat France, having six different players score.

Initially, it did not appear as though this game would be a high-scoring affair, as more than 10 minutes went by without a goal. However, once Richard Panik opened the scoring at the 13:25 mark in the first period, the scoring barrage got underway.

Matus Sukel and Libor Hudacek followed Panik's lead and helped push Slovakia's lead to 3-0 before the game reached its midway point.

Antonin Manavian and Alexandre Texier (who recorded two goals and one assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs) cut France's deficit to just 3-2 late in the second.

However, Slovakia came out of the second intermission ready to play.

Erik Cernak, Michal Cajkovsky and Ladislav Nagy all scored within the first six minutes of the third to push Slovakia's lead up to four. From that point on, Slovakia was in full control.

Slovakia moved into sixth place in Group A with the victory, its second in five games. France, meanwhile, remained in seventh (out of eight teams) with just one point through five appearances.

Slovakia will be back in action on Saturday against Great Britain, while France is off until Sunday when it will take on Finland.

Norway 5, Austria 3

Christian Bull's hat trick helped Norway hold off Austria and record its first points of the 2019 Hockey World Championship.

Bull wasted little time in opening the scoring, lighting the lamp just more than two minutes into the game.

He later scored what would be the game-winning goal late in the third and added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

Johannes Johannesen and Alexander Reichenberg also scored for Norway.

It was a back-and-forth battle throughout the first two and a half periods, but once Reichenberg scored to give his team a 3-2 lead just past the midway point in the third, Norway would never look back.

The victory helped Norway (three points) break a tie with Austria (zero) and Italy (zero) for last place in Group B.

Norway will face Italy on Saturday, and Austria will play the Czech Republic on Sunday.