NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Latest Odds, TV Schedule and Predictions for Friday

Elsa/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference finals are over, but the Western Conference may be reset on Friday night.

While the Boston Bruins completed a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues have the opportunity to tie their series against the San Jose Sharks at 2. Boston will be waiting at least a few days to find out who it will be playing in the Stanley Cup finals.

The Sharks and Blues have alternated wins through the first three games of their series, with St. Louis' lone win so far coming in Game 2 in San Jose. Both of these teams have played at least one seven-game series this postseason, so it will be exciting to see which resilient squad outlasts the other.

Conference Finals Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Friday, May 17

Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday, May 19

Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose, 3 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, May 21

Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Thursday, May 23

Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network*

Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins 9-11

San Jose Sharks 28-13

St. Louis Blues 11-2

Odds via Oddschecker

Friday Predictions

Elsa/Getty Images

The Western Conference finals are really starting to heat up after the exciting finish to Game 3 on Wednesday.

The Blues led by a goal late when the Sharks' Logan Couture scored to tie it up with 1:01 to go in the third period. Then, San Jose carried that momentum into overtime as Erik Karlsson scored 5:23 into the extra period to lift the Sharks to a 5-4 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Although San Jose has momentum entering Game 4 on the road, it has continued to make things interesting this postseason. The Sharks played seven-game series against both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche to reach the Western Conference finals.

This series is going to be another long, competitive one. And in order for that to happen, the Blues will have to bounce back with a Game 4 victory, tying the series at 2 as it returns to San Jose for Game 5.

"We're down in the series, but we have a chance to tie it again," Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "[It's] our job to prepare ourselves, and I think the best way to prepare is to stay tight and focus on our game and not anything going [on] outside of the team."

Why will St. Louis be able to rebound? For one, its lineup is deep, evidenced by seven different players combining to score its eight goals over the past two games.

The Blues offense also hasn't been to blame for going down in the series. They scored three goals in Game 1, followed by four goals in both Games 2 and 3. If the defense and rookie goalie Jordan Binnington play as they're capable, then that should be enough offense to win plenty of games.

Needing a win to avoid a tough 3-1 deficit, St. Louis' offense and defense will both shine with solid performances to lift it to victory and tie the series on Friday night.