Conor McGregor Says He Wants Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch: 'I Know I Would Win'

Conor McGregor believes he would defeat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a rematch if the two fighters ever boxed again.

McGregor, 30, told Tony Robbins in an interview (warning: contains profanity) released Tuesday (h/t TMZ Sports) that "I know I would win" when providing his take on a hypothetical result (31:26 mark).

"I would like to rematch him under boxing rules, again," McGregor said. "... And I believe I would win. Actually, there I go again with that fake humbleness. I know I would win!"

McGregor also said he was dominating early in the fight.

"When I went into the fight, in the early rounds I was whooping him, in the early rounds," Conor said (30:35). "I went back to my corner after the first round and I said, 'This is easy!' ... And then he had to switch up his style."

McGregor did excel early if the judges' scorecards are any indication:

All three judges gave the first round to McGregor, and judge Dave Moretti even scored the first three rounds to the underdog as well. However, all three judges agreed Mayweather got the best of McGregor from the fourth round onward.

The undefeated Mayweather, who sports a lifetime 50-0 professional boxing record, defeated the MMA fighter via 10th-round TKO in the squared circle on Aug. 26, 2017.

Mayweather has since said he is retired but told his Instagram followers in Sept. 2018 that he'd end his one-year layoff possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao last September.

That hasn't happened, but if a McGregor rematch payday is anywhere in the neighborhood of the 2017 bout, then Mayweather has plenty of incentive to make a one-time return.

The 41-year-old netted $100 million at minimum for the first fight, and Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes reported that Mayweather eventually earned $250 million after taking cuts from pay-per-view sales, merchandise and other means. Per Badenhausen, the bout netted 4.3 million PPV buys and a $55 million gate.