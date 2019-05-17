PGA Championship 2019: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Friday

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship title defense got off to a fantastic start Thursday, as he shot 63 to break the Bethpage Black course record.

In just 18 holes, Koepka has established himself as the clear-cut favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday.

Only Danny Lee is within a shot of Koepka, who takes the course Friday afternoon for his second round alongside Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari.

The goal for the rest of the field Friday is to try to get within reach of Koepka to strike at the weekend, but that may be difficult if the three-time major champion replicates his Thursday score.

Friday PGA Championship Information

Start Time: 6:45 a.m. ET

TV: TNT (1-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Featured groups on PGA.com (8:30 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET)

Featured holes 16-18 on PGA.com (1-7:30 p.m. ET)

Predictions

Koepka Extends Dominance Into 2nd Round

Koepka's first-round 63 marked the second year in a row in which he carded that score at the PGA Championship.

A year ago after shooting a second-round 63, Koepka followed it up with two weekend rounds of 66 to win the title.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Koepka has also been consistent in the second round at major tournaments lately. He carded a second-round score in the 60s in the last three majors of 2018.

The 29-year-old has put together five consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour, and eight of his last nine rounds have been beneath 70.

All of that data leads us to believe he will continue his dominance on the second day of the competition.

Given how well he has played of late, Koepka could have the title as close to locked up as it can be by the time he hits the course Sunday.

If he puts together another strong round Friday, the major weekend storyline could be how much the American wins by instead of which golfers challenge him for the crown.

Fowler Climbs Into Contention for 1st Major Title

One of the best players without a major title on the PGA Tour is one of the contenders who could come close to Koepka Friday.

Rickie Fowler enters the second round as part of a large group of players tied for ninth place at one under.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Fowler does not have a top 10 major finish outside of The Masters since 2017, but he has played well during the second round of majors.

The 30-year-old shot in the 60s in three of the four major second rounds he participated in 2018.

Fowler also set himself up with some momentum going into Friday by recording a birdie on the par-four 18th hole.

The key for Fowler and the other contenders in the field is to get off to a hot start in the second round in order to put some pressure on Koepka.

A strong second round could go a long way in setting Fowler up for the weekend, as he came into the tournament with five straight weekend rounds in the 60s.

