MotoGP Grand Prix of France 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

The fifth race of the MotoGP season sees the action land in France on Sunday, with champion Marc Marquez leading the world standings by one point.

Spanish compatriot Alex Rins is in superb form for Suzuki after winning his first MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Americas in April, and he will expect to challenge at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans.

The usual suspects of Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso have started the season in good shape, with both chasing maximum points at the fabled French racing track.

Race Schedule

Friday, May 17

8:55 a.m GMT/3:55 a.m. ET.: FP1

1:10 p.m GMT/8:10 a.m. ET.: FP2

Saturday, May 4

8:55 a.m GMT/3:55 a.m. ET: FP3

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: FP4

1:10 p.m GMT/8:10 a.m. ET.: Q1

1:35 p.m. GMT/8:35 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday, May 5

8:40 a.m GMT/3:40 a.m. ET.: WUP

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Race

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

Preview And Top Riders

It wasn't so long ago Marquez was the new kid on the block, but at the grand old age of 26, the racing phenomenon has a fresh challenger.

Rins made his MotoGP debut in 2017 but has only recently begun to fulfil his potential and display his raw talent at the highest level.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Achieving five podiums last term pointed towards what the 23-year-old could achieve this season if Suzuki provided him the ammunition, and it appears Rins is now a genuine contender.

According to Oriol Puigdemont and Valentin Khorounzhiy of Autosport, Marquez said there is little pressure on Rins to deliver early victories and this has helped his progress.

"His [Rins] strongest point is that he doesn't have pressure at the moment. For sure it will arrive. It's true. At the moment if he finishes second, he's very happy; he finishes first, it's amazing; he finishes third, also he's happy. Now he's another opponent for the championship, he's ready to fight for the championship and the bike is too. It's important for the championship to have more manufacturers fighting for the title."

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Marquez has won five world championships since 2013 and he desperately needs the pinch of a younger challenger nipping at his heels.

Rins appears very happy with his bike, and the combination of man and machine has brought positivity to his team.

Per MotoGP's official Twitter account, the rider said he feels confident ahead of the forthcoming schedule:

The title race has quickly developed into a four-way tussle, with Italian duo Rossi and Dovizioso in contention for the top spots.

Dovizioso won the first race of the season in Qatar but has lacked his natural top speed since the victory.

Rossi continues to further his legend and the seven-time world champion appears as motivated as ever.

The 40-year-old icon made two of the first four podiums of the season but his Yamaha might struggle to compete with Honda, Suzuki and Ducati as the season unfolds.