2019 National Lacrosse League Finals: How to Watch, Schedule and Series Preview

NLL/courtesy

The 2019 National Lacrosse League Finals begin this weekend. The NLL Finals this season are between the Buffalo Bandits and the Calgary Roughnecks in a best-of-three series.

Buffalo won the East Division and had the league's best record in the regular season (14-4), so the Bandits will have home-field advantage, hosting Game 1 and a potential Game 3. Calgary won the West Division after finishing 10-8 in the regular season and will host Game 2.

Below you can find information on how to watch and stream the NLL Finals, the full three-game schedule, and a series preview featuring highlights from each team's playoff run to this point.

2019 National Lacrosse League Finals: How to Watch, Stream

Those in the U.S. and Canada can watch and stream every game of the 2019 NLL Finals between the Buffalo Bandits and Calgary Roughnecks on B/R Live. Coverage will begin 30 minutes before opening face-off each night with NLL Finals Pregame LIVE, a 10-minute commercial-free show that will analyze and preview key matchups and bring you player interviews from both teams.

Full replays will be available to stream shortly after the conclusion of every game. Here are the direct links to stream the first two games:

Watch Game 1 on B/R Live

Watch Game 2 on B/R Live

2019 National Lacrosse League Finals: Series Schedule

The games in this series will be played approximately one week apart over the next two or three weekends. This is the full 2019 NLL Finals schedule, with all times eastern:

Game 1: Calgary Roughnecks at Buffalo Bandits: Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Buffalo Bandits at Calgary Roughnecks: Saturday, May 25 at 9 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Calgary Roughnecks at Buffalo Bandits: Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

2019 National Lacrosse League Finals: Buffalo Bandits vs. Calgary Roughnecks Series Preview, Playoff Highlights

The Bandits and Roughnecks are two of the premier franchises in the history of the National Lacrosse League. Buffalo joined the NLL in 1992, and Calgary followed 10 years later in 2002. Both dominated their first decades in the league, with the Bandits winning three championships in the 1990s and Roughnecks winning two in the 2000s. Neither team has returned to the top of the league, however, since alternating titles in 2008 and 2009.

Past NLL Cup Wins

Buffalo: 1992, 1993, 1996, 2008

Calgary: 2004 and 2009

2019 Season Head to Head

The two teams played only once in the regular season, a tight 12-10 Bandits victory in Buffalo in the middle of February. The Bandits' fast-paced transition play made the difference in that win, as they scored often before the Roughnecks defense could get set.

How They Got Here

In the Eastern Division, the Bandits took care of business as the No. 1 overall seed in the NLL Playoffs, defeating the New England Black Wolves 13-6 in the conference semifinals and then holding off the Toronto Rock 12-8 in the conference finals.

On the Western Division side, the Roughnecks had a tougher road to the finals, traveling to San Diego and narrowly beating the expansion Seals 12-11 in the conference semifinals before hosting the upset-minded Colorado Mammoth just four days later and coming away with an 8-4 win to advance to the NLL Finals.

Series Preview

Going back to their regular-season meeting, the key for the Roughnecks is to slow down the Bandits' transition game. We say slow down because stopping or eliminating it completely is probably not going to happen. Buffalo led the NLL in goals this season by a large margin, so the Bandits will get theirs, but Calgary has to make them work for them. If Buffalo gets into a good rhythm, it becomes extremely dangerous for the opponents.

The Roughnecks need to get physical with the Bandits, as they did with the Mammoth in the West Division Final:

The key player matchup focuses on the great D(h)anes, the two leading scorers for each team: Dhane Smith for Buffalo and Dane Dobbie for Calgary. Smith led the Bandits with 102 points, including an astounding and league-leading 70 assists, while Dobbie led the NLL in points with 115 and finished second in goals with 47.

How each team game plans and executes keeping Dobbie and Smith at bay likely will win the series. And it won't be enough to keep them from scoring goals themselves. Both are excellent playmakers, so they'll make the opposing defense pay if too many defenders are focusing only on them. Dobbie drawing a lot of attention and setting up Curtis Dickson as well as Smith doing the same to feed Corey Small in goal-scoring positions are sequences we're likely to see very frequently over the two or even three games.