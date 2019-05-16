49ers News: CB Jason Verrett 'Was in a Dark Place,' Contemplated Retirement

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

An Achilles injury can be a major hurdle for a professional athlete to clear. For San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, the injury and recovery process was arduous enough to make him question continuing his NFL career.

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Verrett said he considered retirement briefly and that he generally "was in a dark place for a few months":

The situation was particularly frustrated because injuries have been a persistent problem throughout his time in the NFL. In four years, he has appeared in just 25 games.

Verrett's torn Achilles wiped out all of 2018 and he made it through one week in 2017 before undergoing knee surgery.

"It's been a tough journey," he said (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson). "I ain't gonna lie to you. It's been tough. Some long nights for me. Smile now, cry later type of thing for me. Knowing what I'm capable of doing and the love I've got for the game, I just couldn't give up on it."

The 49ers signed Verrett to a one-year, $3.6 million deal this offseason. According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, $1.5 million of that total is tied to his playing time. He'll receive $31,250 for every week he's on the 53-man roster and another $62,500 weekly when he's on the 46-man roster.

Verrett was a Pro Bowler in the only season he remained relatively healthy. He had 47 combined tackles and three interceptions in 2015.

Assuming he can stay on the field, he'd be a huge boost to a team that ranked 27th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) in 2018, per Football Outsiders.