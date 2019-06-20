Bol Bol to Nuggets: Denver's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Elsa/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol was selected No. 44 overall by the Miami Heat during the second round of Thursday's NBA draft.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets acquired Bol's draft rights. Here's a look how he fits onto Denver's roster:

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Bol Bol, C: N/A

Gary Harris, SG: $21M (2022)

Jamal Murray, PG: $3.6M (2020)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $1.3M (2021)

Juan Hernangomez, PF: $2.4M (2020)

Malik Beasley, SG: $2M (2020)

Mason Plumlee, C: $13.7M (2020)

Michael Porter Jr., PF: $3.1M (2022)

Monte Morris, PG: $1.5M (2021)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Paul Millsap, PF: $30.5M (2020)

Thomas Welsh, C: $77K (2020)

Torrey Craig, SF: $2.1M (2020)

Will Barton, SG: $13.3M (2022)

Free Agents

Brandon Goodwin, PG: RFA

Isaiah Thomas, PG: UFA

Paul Millsap, PF: Team

Trey Lyles, PF: RFA

Tyler Lydon, PF: UFA

The 19-year-old spent one season at Oregon, averaging an impressive 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across nine games while shooting 56.1 percent from the field, 52 percent from three and 75.7 percent from the charity stripe. Those shooting numbers are all the more impressive considering he stands at 7'2½" and weighs 208 pounds.

However, his season was cut short in January after he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the navicular bone in his left foot. That left his stock heading into the NBA draft all over the map.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic called him "one of the best shooters in this entire class from distance" in May, noting that before the draft Bol held "the widest potential draft ranges out of anyone," in large part because of his medical status.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, meanwhile, noted Bol was impressive given his "7'2" size, ball-handling, specialty shot-making and effortless shooting stroke," though he added the center "had issues with defensive effort and awareness."

Defense will be a major factor in whether Bol becomes a starter at the NBA level and potentially a star or more of a role player. His perimeter shooting fits the modern NBA perfectly, as more and more teams stick their centers behind the three-point line for spacing, but offensive-minded centers who are defensive liabilities and can't protect the rim are generally relegated to backup roles.

If Bol develops defensively and adds more strength and bulk to his frame, he could be the steal of this draft; if he doesn't, his NBA future is likely one spent coming off the bench.

With Nikola Jokic in the Mile High City, the Nuggets won't need Bol to play a starring role right away. That will allow him to work on his game without getting thrust into the spotlight before he's ready.