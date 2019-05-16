Report: Luka Jovic Close to Completing £52.4M Real Madrid Transfer

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Luka Jovic is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports), the burgeoning talent will complete a £52.4 million (€60 million) switch to the Spanish giants.

The Serbian striker will reportedly earn £8.7 million per year during a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.