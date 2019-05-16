Report: Luka Jovic Close to Completing £52.4M Real Madrid Transfer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Uefa Europa League, first leg semifinal soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Chelsea in the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst/Associated Press

Luka Jovic is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports), the burgeoning talent will complete a £52.4 million (€60 million) switch to the Spanish giants.

The Serbian striker will reportedly earn £8.7 million per year during a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

