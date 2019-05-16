PGA Championship 2019 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka got his defence of the PGA Championship off to a superb start on Thursday as he shot a seven-under 63 at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York.

Koepka, who won the most recent of his three majors at the PGA Championship last year, carded a flawless round to open his tournament.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods shot two over for his opening round.

Here's a look at the leaderboard:

1. Brooks Koepka -7

2. Danny Lee -4

T3. Tommy Fleetwood -3

T3. Gary Woodland -3

T5. Mike Lorenzo-Vera -2

T5. Chez Reavie -2

T5. Luke List -2

T5. Jordan Spieth -2

T9. Rickie Fowler -1

                          

The full leaderboard can be found on the tournament's official website.

                    

Koepka started as he meant to go on, opening his round with a birdie on the 10th courtesy of a 50-foot putt.

The American picked up another shot at the par-three 14th before rounding out his first nine with a third birdie at the 18th.

He made a flurry of gains on his back nine on the first—where he managed to get within six feet on his approach despite finding the rough behind a tree with his drivethird, and fifth holes to pull away from the field.

A long putt on the ninth completed an excellent first round:

Fox Sports' Shane Bacon put his excellent form at majors in perspective:

Much was expected of Woods after his sensational win at the Masters in April, but he struggled in his opening round.

A double bogey on the 10th kicked off his round, and he made another at the 17th after a bunker shot, having pulled a shot back at the 15th.

He looked to be getting back on track after an excellent start to his back nine saw him grab back-to-back birdies at the first and second, and an eagle at the fourth:

However, his hard work to get back under par was quickly undone by some poor putting, which resulted in further dropped shots at the fifth, seventh and eighth.

If Woods is to have a chance of being in contention for his 16th major title come Sunday, he has an enormous amount of ground to make up.

