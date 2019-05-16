Tiger Woods Struggles to 2-over 1st Round at 2019 PGA Championship

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods labored through a tough first round at the 2019 PGA Championship from Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Thursday.

On the heels of his historic Masters win, Woods shot a two-over 72 on Thursday and entered the clubhouse in a tie for 54th place, nine strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.



The 43-year-old's scorecard was colorful at the conclusion of his round, as he recorded three birdies, three bogeys, two double-bogeys and one eagle.

Following his round, Woods said he "got a little bit sick" on Wednesday, per Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker, which could have partially contributed to his shaky performance.

There were early warning signs that the first round might be a struggle for Tiger, as he started on the back nine and settled for a double bogey on the par-four 10th after his opening tee shot found the rough.

Woods managed to bounce back with a birdie on the par-four 15th and gave himself a chance to make the turn in good shape:

That went by the wayside, though, when he ended up with another double bogey on the par-three 17th. Tiger was unable to overcome a tee shot that landed in the bunker.

According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, it had been eight years since Woods got off to such a poor start on his front nine at the PGA Championship:

Upon making the turn, Woods began moving in the right direction, and he seemed poised to play his way into contention.

It started with birdies on both No. 1 and No. 2 to get back to one over for the day:

Woods then whipped the Bethpage Black crowd into a frenzy on the par-five fourth when he sank a long putt for eagle to move to one under:

Ray pointed out that it had been a long time since Woods last recorded an eagle in the PGA Championship:

The momentum gained from two birdies and one eagle over a four-hole stretch took a hit on No. 5 when Tiger carded another bogey.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker humorously put Woods' day in perspective at that point:

Things only got worse for Woods from there, as he posted back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth before stopping the bleeding with a par on the ninth.

Tiger didn't look anything like the golfer who won the Masters in dramatic fashion last month, but that was to be expected to some degree, as he hadn't played in a tournament since that win.

Woods' putter was working for much of the round, but it failed him down the stretch. He must clean that up Friday if he hopes to make the cut and play into the weekend.