NBA Combine Results 2019: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

Thursday kicked off the NBA Draft Combine, with the prospects being measured, going through drills and participating in scrimmages for NBA head coaches, scouts and front office personnel.

Below, we'll go through the day's measurements, top prospects and biggest moments at day one of the combine.

Measurements

Strength and Agility

All measurements and drill results via NBA.com.

Recap

Zion Williamson is the presumptive top overall pick this year, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he wasn't a participant at the combine. But that didn't mean the likely future star of the New Orleans Pelicans wasn't in the news.

He wasn't alone. Several potential top picks, including Murray State guard Ja Morant, Duke forward RJ Barrett and Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland skipped the measurements and testing as well.

No surprises there. Reports have already emerged that the Memphis Grizzlies will select Morant at No. 2 overall, assuming Williamson goes No. 1, though Morant did take several meetings on Thursday:

Garland didn't even remain at the combine, though he may have a pretty good reason for bouncing:

While the top prospects didn't do any drills, a number of players looking to solidify their place later in the first round or in the second round played in the day's scrimmages.

A number of those players helped their draft stock, including Virginia's Kyle Guy and UCLA's Kris Wilkes:

Croatian forward Luka Samanic also turned some heads, both in the drills portion of the combine and in the scrimmage:

The scrimmage may not seem very important to fans, as it often doesn't feature top prospects, but it can be the difference between a player falling to the second round—or going undrafted altogether—and climbing to the first round.

Kyle Kuzma absolutely improved his stock during his combine game in 2017. Ditto for Donte DiVincenzo last season. If a player pops during the scrimmage, there's a good chance teams will notice and take stock in how he performed against his peers.

Of course, there are some factors that will pop regardless of performance on the court. For instance, Tacko Fall's measurements will become the stuff of legend. Of course, Fall did some work on the court, too:

And high schooler Jalen Lecque nearly jumped out of the gym with a 43-inch max vertical leap, showing some of his ability in the scrimmage as well:

Performing well in the day's various drills, including the shooting portion of the program, is vital for fringe prospects trying to improve their stock as well:

Interviews with the media are also a major part of the combine, and a number of players shed some light on their futures Thursday.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Yale's Miye Oni and LSU's Tremont Waters confirmed they were remaining in the draft, while Syracuse's Oshae Brissett, Kansas' Quentin Grimes, Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, Tennessee's Jordan Bone and Stanford's KZ Okpala said they haven't decided whether they'll remain in the draft or turn pro.