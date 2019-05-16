NBA Combine Results 2019: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

NBA Combine Results 2019: Thursday Measurements, Highlights and Top ProspectsMay 16, 2019
Thursday kicked off the NBA Draft Combine, with the prospects being measured, going through drills and participating in scrimmages for NBA head coaches, scouts and front office personnel.
Below, we'll go through the day's measurements, top prospects and biggest moments at day one of the combine.
Measurements
Strength and Agility
All measurements and drill results via NBA.com.
Recap
Zion Williamson is the presumptive top overall pick this year, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he wasn't a participant at the combine. But that didn't mean the likely future star of the New Orleans Pelicans wasn't in the news.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Zion Williamson met in Chicago with the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the top two teams in the Draft lottery. Williamson had a positive meeting with New Orleans and prior to lottery, he cited Pelicans as a targeted team to start career.
OFF THE BENCH @OTB_ESPN
“There has been a lot of speculation but that is not something we have even considered.” Hear the full interview with @ZionW32’s stepfather Lee Anderson talking about Zion to the @PelicansNBA: 🎧 https://t.co/wdMyP0ryUR 🎥 https://t.co/b8VawiDELg https://t.co/6ieLm1pFTZ
He wasn't alone. Several potential top picks, including Murray State guard Ja Morant, Duke forward RJ Barrett and Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland skipped the measurements and testing as well.
No surprises there. Reports have already emerged that the Memphis Grizzlies will select Morant at No. 2 overall, assuming Williamson goes No. 1, though Morant did take several meetings on Thursday:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Source: Barring the unexpected, Memphis Grizzlies front office and ownership appear to have locked in on selecting Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and are informing parties in Chicago of such. That clears the way for R.J. Barrett to fall to the Knicks at #3.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Murray State PG Ja Morant met Wednesday with the top three teams in next month’s NBA Draft — New Orleans, Memphis and New York, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are focused on Morant at No. 2.
Garland didn't even remain at the combine, though he may have a pretty good reason for bouncing:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Top prospect Darius Garland has left the NBA Draft Combine, fueling belief among some teams that he could have a promise in lottery, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Draft buzz: Some belief among NBA teams that Darius Garland left the combine with a promise from the Phoenix Suns
While the top prospects didn't do any drills, a number of players looking to solidify their place later in the first round or in the second round played in the day's scrimmages.
A number of those players helped their draft stock, including Virginia's Kyle Guy and UCLA's Kris Wilkes:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Solid showing so far from Virginia's Kyle Guy. Demonstrating that he can contribute in other ways beyond shooting with his passing, straight line drives, and by not getting taken advantage of defensively on switches. Doesn't pass the eye test, but is a terrific basketball player.
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
UCLA's Kris Wilkes also dropping glimpses of his undeniable talent by making 3s off the dribble, attacking the rim in transition, and making plays defensively. Had an uneven year, but clearly has some things to work with physically and skill wise.
Croatian forward Luka Samanic also turned some heads, both in the drills portion of the combine and in the scrimmage:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
One of the most interesting guys to watch is 6'11 Croatian Luka Samanic, the lone non-US based player here. Certainly looks the part, has a pretty stroke and is extremely young. Fact that he's playing is notable. European players, like Rudy Gobert, have struggled in the past https://t.co/QtO1vsp5a0
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Samanic continues to play well, reminding me why we once had him projected as a lottery pick. Some NBA executives have told me that his situation reminds them of Rodions Kurucs somewhat, who just had a great rookie year. https://t.co/BIQqg9GFO5
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Impressive first half from Samanic. Not only looks like he belongs but standing out as a top player. Just pulled off a sweet spin move. Flashed some handles earlier. Appears tougher inside than I thought.
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Croatia’s Luka Samanic has been the best player on the floor in this first game. Have always loved his feel and offensive versatility at his size, but I’m most encouraged by the way his body has started to fill out. Good example of how playing in the scrimmages can help guys here
The scrimmage may not seem very important to fans, as it often doesn't feature top prospects, but it can be the difference between a player falling to the second round—or going undrafted altogether—and climbing to the first round.
Kyle Kuzma absolutely improved his stock during his combine game in 2017. Ditto for Donte DiVincenzo last season. If a player pops during the scrimmage, there's a good chance teams will notice and take stock in how he performed against his peers.
Of course, there are some factors that will pop regardless of performance on the court. For instance, Tacko Fall's measurements will become the stuff of legend. Of course, Fall did some work on the court, too:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Here's how Tacko Fall's measurements compare head to head with Boban Marjanovic, who previously had the most freakish measurements we had seen. https://t.co/eyy6VHcl5m
And high schooler Jalen Lecque nearly jumped out of the gym with a 43-inch max vertical leap, showing some of his ability in the scrimmage as well:
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Not a bad showing from high schooler Jalen Lecque here - he’s extremely athletic and has flashed a little bit of feel passing the ball. Still very ball dominant, and the shooting is up in the air, but there’s some obvious upside that won’t show up in his final line today
Performing well in the day's various drills, including the shooting portion of the program, is vital for fringe prospects trying to improve their stock as well:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
North Carolina's Nassir Little shooting it well in the NBA Combine drills. https://t.co/fSRKJrZycg
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
LSU's Tremont Waters is scorching in the NBA Combine shooting drills. https://t.co/vByh4Bgbga
Interviews with the media are also a major part of the combine, and a number of players shed some light on their futures Thursday.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Yale's Miye Oni and LSU's Tremont Waters confirmed they were remaining in the draft, while Syracuse's Oshae Brissett, Kansas' Quentin Grimes, Mississippi State's Reggie Perry, Tennessee's Jordan Bone and Stanford's KZ Okpala said they haven't decided whether they'll remain in the draft or turn pro.
