Sudirman Cup 2019: Draw, Dates, Full Schedule and Teams

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The 2019 Sudirman Cup will begin on Sunday as the world's best badminton players battle it out for international glory.

The 16th edition of the competition will run from May 19 to May 26 in Nanning, China, as defending champions South Korea aim to retain their title.

Here's the complete group draw, and read on for the full schedule:

Group 1A

Japan

Thailand

Russia

Group 1B

Indonesia

Denmark

England

Group 1C

Chinese Taipei

South Korea

Hong Kong

Group 1D

China

India

Malaysia

Group 2A

Netherlands

France

USA

Vietnam

Group 2B

Germany

Canada

Singapore

Israel

Group 3A

Ireland

Australia

New Zealand

Nepal

Group 3B

Switzerland

Sri Lanka

Slovakia

Lithuania

Group 4

Macau

Kazakhstan

Greenland

Here's the full schedule:

Sunday, May 19

Indonesia vs. England (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)

Chinese Taipei vs. Hong Kong (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

China vs. Malaysia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Netherlands vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)

France vs. USA (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)

Canada vs. Singapore (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)

Germany vs. Israel (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Ireland vs. Nepal (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)

Australia vs. New Zealand (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Macau vs. Greenland (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Monday, May 20

Japan vs. Russia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)

Denmark vs. England (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

South Korea vs. Hong Kong (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Netherlands vs. USA (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)

France vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)

Germany vs. Singapore (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Canada vs. Israel (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Switzerland vs. Lithuania (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)

Sri Lanka vs. Slovakia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)

Tuesday, May 21

Thailand vs. Russia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

India vs. Malaysia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

USA vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

Netherlands vs. France (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Ireland vs. New Zealand (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

Australia vs. Nepal (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

Switzerland vs. Slovakia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Sri Lanka vs. Lithuania (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Kazakhstan vs. Greenland (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)

Wednesday, May 22

Japan vs. Thailand (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Indonesia vs. Denmark (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Chinese Taipei vs. South Korea (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)

China vs. India (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Germany vs. Canada (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Singapore vs. Israel (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Ireland vs. Australia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)

New Zealand vs. Nepal (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Switzerland vs. Sri Lanka (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Slovakia vs. Lithuania (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Thursday, May 23

Macau vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Quarter-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)

Quarter-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Friday, May 24

Quarter-final 3 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Thursday)

Quarter-final 4 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Saturday, May 25

Semi-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Friday)

Semi-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

Sunday, May 26

Final (1 p.m. local, 6 a.m. BST, 1 a.m. ET)

With the tournament on home soil for the fifth time, China will be out for revenge after losing to South Korea in the 2017 final.

The defeat ended their bid to win the Sudirman Cup for the seventh tournament running; the last time they had failed to win the trophy came in 2003, when South Korea had also come out on top against them in the final:

Despite their record, they are seeded second for the tournament behind Japan.

Japan have never won the tournament, but a number of their players have been excellent in 2019.

Kento Momota won the men's singles events at the German Open, All England Open and Singapore Open, while Koki Watanabe did the same at the Orleans Masters.

Akane Yamaguchi and Saena Kawakami won the women's singles in Germany and Orleans, respectively, while across the men's, women's and mixed doubles Japan have had six tournament victories overall.

Here's a look at how the team is shaping up ahead of the tournament:

The Japanese have only beaten Group 1A opponents Thailand once in five meetings at the Sudirman Cup, while they've been evenly matched with Russia in four matches.

If they're to live up to their seeding and challenge the likes of China and South Korea in the knockout phase, they'll need to perform better than they have historically against their opponents.