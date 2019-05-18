Sudirman Cup 2019: Draw, Dates, Full Schedule and Teams

Sudirman Cup 2019: Draw, Dates, Full Schedule and TeamsMay 18, 2019
The 2019 Sudirman Cup will begin on Sunday as the world's best badminton players battle it out for international glory.
The 16th edition of the competition will run from May 19 to May 26 in Nanning, China, as defending champions South Korea aim to retain their title.
Here's the complete group draw, and read on for the full schedule:
Group 1A
- Japan
- Thailand
- Russia
Group 1B
- Indonesia
- Denmark
- England
Group 1C
- Chinese Taipei
- South Korea
- Hong Kong
Group 1D
- China
- India
- Malaysia
Group 2A
- Netherlands
- France
- USA
- Vietnam
Group 2B
- Germany
- Canada
- Singapore
- Israel
Group 3A
- Ireland
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Nepal
Group 3B
- Switzerland
- Sri Lanka
- Slovakia
- Lithuania
Group 4
- Macau
- Kazakhstan
- Greenland
Here's the full schedule:
Sunday, May 19
- Indonesia vs. England (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)
- Chinese Taipei vs. Hong Kong (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- China vs. Malaysia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Netherlands vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)
- France vs. USA (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)
- Canada vs. Singapore (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)
- Germany vs. Israel (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Ireland vs. Nepal (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Saturday)
- Australia vs. New Zealand (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Macau vs. Greenland (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Monday, May 20
- Japan vs. Russia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Denmark vs. England (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- South Korea vs. Hong Kong (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Netherlands vs. USA (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- France vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Germany vs. Singapore (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Canada vs. Israel (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Switzerland vs. Lithuania (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Sri Lanka vs. Slovakia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
Tuesday, May 21
- Thailand vs. Russia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- India vs. Malaysia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
- USA vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
- Netherlands vs. France (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Ireland vs. New Zealand (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
- Australia vs. Nepal (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
- Switzerland vs. Slovakia (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Sri Lanka vs. Lithuania (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Kazakhstan vs. Greenland (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Monday)
Wednesday, May 22
- Japan vs. Thailand (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Indonesia vs. Denmark (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Chinese Taipei vs. South Korea (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)
- China vs. India (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)
- Germany vs. Canada (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)
- Singapore vs. Israel (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)
- Ireland vs. Australia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Tuesday)
- New Zealand vs. Nepal (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Switzerland vs. Sri Lanka (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Slovakia vs. Lithuania (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Thursday, May 23
- Macau vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)
- Quarter-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Wednesday)
- Quarter-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Friday, May 24
- Quarter-final 3 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Thursday)
- Quarter-final 4 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Saturday, May 25
- Semi-final 1 (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Friday)
- Semi-final 2 (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Sunday, May 26
- Final (1 p.m. local, 6 a.m. BST, 1 a.m. ET)
With the tournament on home soil for the fifth time, China will be out for revenge after losing to South Korea in the 2017 final.
The defeat ended their bid to win the Sudirman Cup for the seventh tournament running; the last time they had failed to win the trophy came in 2003, when South Korea had also come out on top against them in the final:
Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk
Sudirman Cup Hosts & Winners throughout the years. China has won it 10 times, Korea has won it 4 times.. Indonesia only won it during the first edition but has lost 6 Finals since. Who will in the #SudirmanCup2019 ? https://t.co/W7pnRRB5R2
Despite their record, they are seeded second for the tournament behind Japan.
Japan have never won the tournament, but a number of their players have been excellent in 2019.
Kento Momota won the men's singles events at the German Open, All England Open and Singapore Open, while Koki Watanabe did the same at the Orleans Masters.
Akane Yamaguchi and Saena Kawakami won the women's singles in Germany and Orleans, respectively, while across the men's, women's and mixed doubles Japan have had six tournament victories overall.
Here's a look at how the team is shaping up ahead of the tournament:
Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk
Japan (Group 1A) Seed: 1 Sudirman Cup H2H: JPN 1-4 THA JPN 2-2 RUS Participation: 16th time Best achievement: Runner-up (2015) 2017: Semi Final Top players: Kento Momota Nozomi Okuhara Kamura/Sonoda Matsumoto/Nagahara Watanabe/Higashino #KuliahMintalk #SudirmanCup2019 https://t.co/2GEmA23zGr
The Japanese have only beaten Group 1A opponents Thailand once in five meetings at the Sudirman Cup, while they've been evenly matched with Russia in four matches.
If they're to live up to their seeding and challenge the likes of China and South Korea in the knockout phase, they'll need to perform better than they have historically against their opponents.
