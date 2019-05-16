PGA Championship Leaderboard 2019: Updating Results and Standings for Thursday

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 PGA Championship got underway on Thursday, and it is the first time the tournament is being played in its new slot in May as the second major of the season.

Tiger Woods, a former winner on the Black Course in Bethpage State Park, New York, is seeking his second major win of the season after his success in the Masters in April.

Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are some of the other standouts in what is a deep field of contenders.

Bethpage Black has never hosted the PGA Championship before, but it has been the host for the U.S. Open on two occasions. Woods took the win in 2002, while Lucas Glover topped the field in 2009.

In the 2002 edition, Woods was the only player to finish under par (three under), with a top score of three-under 67. That year, he also took the first two majors of the season.

He's been on a tear in majors of late:

Per CBS Sports, he hasn't played a PGA Tour event since winning at Augusta, and in his last visit to Bethpage, he shot five-over in his final round.

Woods will play in the same group as Koepka and Molinari in his opening round, and that will be a group to keep a close eye on.

Bethpage Black is known as a difficult course, even for the best players in the world, due to a variety of factors. Per Dylan Dethier of GOLF.com, it's long, at 7,459 yards, as well as hilly and sandy. The rough is also a major factor:

The difficult playing conditions and length will favour some of the bigger hitters on tour, with Johnson and Rahm likely to be popular picks among punters. KDKA TV's Bob Pompeani believes the latter will have his breakthrough performance on Long Island:

The 24-year-old Spaniard took fourth in last year's tournament and at last year's Masters, and his first triumph in a major only seems a matter of time.

Koepka, Johnson and Xander Schauffele all finished just a single shot behind Woods at Augusta, and the ever-consistent Molinari seemed to be on course for the win until he started to struggle in the final round. The Italian will be looking to bounce back at the PGA Championship and win his second major, after last year's Open Championship.