NASCAR Monster Open 2019: Start Time, Entry List, TV Schedule and More

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Open takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Saturday and provides a last chance for drivers to qualify for the All-Star Race.

Taking place just before the All-Star Race, the Open will feature three segments of 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps, with the winner of each earning the chance to compete for the $1 million on offer at the unique weekend in the NASCAR calendar.

There will be 24 cars in Saturday's Monster Energy Open, which acts as an aperitif to the main event but should be similarly thrilling.

Date: Saturday, May 18

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

A full lineup for the NASCAR Monster Energy Open can be found here.

Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports is the highest-ranked driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series who will be competing in the Open.

He is 12th in the current standings and goes into this weekend in excellent form having come second in each of the last three races at Talladega, Dover and Kansas.

Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing is likely to be another contender having finished in the top 10 four times this season, including in both of the last two races.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Larson knows his way around the Charlotte track and has recorded three top-10 finishes in his last five visits.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez is another one to watch with four top-10 finishes this season.

He and Bowman made it into the All-Star Race last year after winning the opening two stages of the Open, and the Mexican driver ended up finishing second to eventual winner Kevin Harvick.

Suarez's run in 2018 showed that those who qualify into the All-Star race from the Monster Energy Open do not do so simply to make up the numbers.

There will be those lining up for the Open on Saturday who will be confident they can get a last-minute spot in the main event and then go on to win it.