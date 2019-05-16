Manchester City 'Disappointed' by 'Unsatisfactory,' 'Hostile' UEFA Referral

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City are "disappointed but regrettably not surprised" to be referred to UEFA's adjudicatory chamber over an investigation into breaches of financial fair play.

UEFA announced its decision on Thursday:

In a strong club statement, City responded by saying the "accusation of financial irregularities remains entirely false, and the CFCB IC referral ignores a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence."

The club added: "The decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process, and there remain significant unresolved matters raised by Manchester City FC as part of what the club has found to be a wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed and hostile process."

It was reported recently by Tariq Panja of the New York Times that the investigation into City's financial irregularities, led by former Belgian prime minister Yves Leterme, was set to recommend a UEFA Champions League ban for the Sky Blues.

That would be a huge blow for the Premier League champions, who can complete an unprecedented domestic treble when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Having established themselves as the dominant side in England with back-to-back title wins, the next step is for them to win Europe's biggest prize and establish themselves among the continental elites.

In three seasons under manager Pep Guardiola, City have failed to get past the quarter-final stage.

They have more than enough talent in their squad to be European champions and will again be among the favourites to win the trophy next season.

If they are barred from appearing in the tournament, that will be a massive setback, and they are one step closer to being sanctioned after being referred to the adjudicatory chamber.