How to Watch World Armwrestling League on B/R Live

World Armwrestling League

Bulging biceps, high-energy, brute strength and shirts that are two sizes too tight. Welcome to the World Armwrestling League.

It's based in Chicago, Illinois, but the WAL travels all over, bringing its top competitors to big events. Now in its fifth season, there are intense matches, stars, strategy and passionate fans on stages across the country.

The competitors in the WAL range from security officers, to mechanics, to chemistry teachers, to chefs, to firefighters, to bartenders, to nurses, to military veterans. The WAL features regular people with regular jobs, but with the right mix of strategy, skill and force, anyone can compete in this sport.

WAL 502 takes place Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET in Baltimore, Maryland at Ram's Head Live. It's the latest installment of the Supermatch Showdown Series, which will also make stops this season in Richmond, Virginia; Los Angeles, California and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Supermatch Showdown in Baltimore, featuring the world's top armwrestlers, includes a card of five matchups.

- Matt Mask (field specialist from Red Deer, Alberta) vs. Todd Hutchins (mechanical engineer from Lowell, Ohio)

- Sam Harris (commercial roofer from New Paris, Pennsylvania) vs. Geoff Hale (geological consultant from Tulsa, Oklahoma)

- Jerry Cadorette (car dealer from Rehoboth, Mass.) vs. Ryan Espey (realtor from Portage la Prairie, Canada)

- Paul Linn (high school football coach from Harrisburg, Penn.) vs. Paul Talbott (train conductor from (Highlandtown, Ohio)

- Michelle Dougan (personal trainer from Syracuse, New York) vs. Angie Rose (nurse from Quesnel, British Columbia)

Supermatches are played in a best-of-five format. Nothing can be worn on the hand, wrist or elbow, except for chalk. Leading up to the start of the match, competitors have 60 seconds to negotiate a grip with their opponent, and a coin flip will determine the sides for the first pull.

During the match, competitors must keep one foot on the floor at all times, must keep their non-pulling hand in contact with the peg, must follow all commands of the referee, and must start the match with their elbow on the pad, with their shoulders square and with an open hand presented. For a pin, competitors must push their opponent's hand—from the wrist to the fingertips—against the pin pad.

World Armwrestling League: How to watch and stream

In the United States and Canada, the WAL can be streamed live on B/R Live. The entire schedule is available here. Outside the U.S. and Canada, it is available on Fanseat.

Pricing for World Armwrestling League coverage on B/R Live is as follows:

- $2.99 USD per Supermatch Showdown

- Free for WAL Local Events

If you tune in to any Supermatch Showdown at any point after the start time, you can watch for the first five minutes for free. Payment is required to continue.