Ranking the NFL's Top Rookie of the Year Candidates

0 of 10

Matt York/Associated Press

The NFL's next superstar is already with their team and ready to make an impact, though nobody knows exactly who it is.

Whoever steps to the forefront by season's end will be named the NFL's Rookie of the Year.

The award itself is somewhat confusing since three different versions name and award the top rookie: the Associated Press, Pro Football Writers of America and NFL.com's fan vote. The Pro Football Writers of America anointed Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whereas New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won the popular vote. Yet, the NFL considers the Associated Press' vote its official honor. Unlike the other two, the Associated Press doesn't name a definitive rookie of the year—instead awarding one offensive ROY and one defensive, as Barkley and Darius Leonard won, respectively, in 2018.

Again, confusing.

Also, the accolade is very much slanted toward offensive prospects. Only one defender, Ndamukong Suh, won the overall award from the Pro Football Writers or online voting. For the purposes of this article, this year's top candidates will be viewed through that same prism: the single rookie, on either side of the ball, with the most impactful 2019 season.

With more defensive players drafted than offensive in the first round (including seven of the first 10), the 2019 class isn't built quite like other draft classes. Nonetheless, skill positions still dominate this year's top Rookie of the Year candidates.