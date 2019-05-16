Finding Ideal Homes for the Best Free Agents Left on the Market

0 of 8

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

While the spotlight shines on rookie minicamps and how the new draft classes fit with teams, NFL front offices have shifted back to browsing free agency.

This isn't anything out of the ordinary, though it is fascinating that some massive names remain on the post-draft market such as Ndamukong Suh and Eric Berry. Also, the amount of cap space sitting around is just silly: Thirteen teams still have north of $20 million to spend.

With half the league sitting on droves of space and big names out there, where these players decide to sign and for what amount will generate the biggest NFL headlines during the dry period before training camp.

Here's a look at the best fits for each free agent based on team need, scheme fit and more.