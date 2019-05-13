Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: USA Beats Finland in OT in Monday Play

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The Hockey World Championships continued on Monday in Slovakia with a number of crucial matchups, including the United States vs. Finland, Canada vs. Slovakia and Russia vs. the Czech Republic.

Below, we'll recap the day's action.

United States def. Finland, 3-2 (OT)

The United States earned a crucial win to keep pace with the top teams in Group A on Monday, defeating Finland 3-2 in overtime.

Dylan Larkin was the hero in added time, scoring the game-winning goal, while Johnny Gaudreau and Brady Skjei found the back of the net for the Americans as well.

Harri Pesonen and Niko Ojamaki each scored for Finland.

Despite the win, the United States still trails the Fins (seven points), Canada (six points) and Germany (six points) in the Group A standings, with five points of their own. They should continue their winning ways against Great Britain on Wednesday, however, while Finland will next play Denmark on Thursday.

Canada def. Slovakia, 6-5

Talk about clutch.

Canada's Mark Stone scored the game-winning power-play goal with just 1.8 seconds remaining in Monday's 6-5 win over Slovakia, moving the Canadians to just one point behind Finland in the Group A standings.

Stone was one of six Canadians to score on the afternoon, led by Shea Theodore (one goal, one assist) and Anthony Mantha (one goal, one assist).

Canada will look to keep pace with Finland on Thursday against France, while Slovakia will face Germany on Wednesday.

Russia def. Czech Republic, 3-0

Russia moved atop the Group B standings Monday with an important 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Nikita Zaitsev, Sergei Andronov and Nikita Gusev each scored for the Russians, putting them alone atop Group B with nine points, while the Czech Republic remains within striking distance at six points. Russia has been dominant to this point, outscoring opponents 13-2.

They'll be in action again Wednesday against Italy, while the Czech Republic faces Latvia on Thursday.

Sweden def. Norway, 9-1

Sweden took no mercy on Norway on Monday, winning 9-1 and remaining in the Group B mix with six points out of three games.

Alexander Wennberg and Patric Hornqvist each scored two goals for the Swedes, while William Nylander added a goal and three assists. Sweden was efficient, too, scoring their nine goals on 37 shots while giving up just 12 defensively.

The Swedes will next face Austria on Thursday, while Norway will look to get its first win against Switzerland on Wednesday.